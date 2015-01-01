पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:दैवेभो सफाईकर्मियाें काे 8 व मासिक कर्मचारियाें काे 5 माह बाद नप ने एक-एक माह का वेतन बांटा, विराेध स्वरूप नहीं की सफाई

धामनाेद2 घंटे पहले
  • नप में 126 कर्मचारी समय पर वेतन नहीं मिलने से परेशान
  • नप अध्यक्ष ने चर्चा कर कहा संचित निधि की राशि नहीं मिलने के कारण समस्या आई

नगर परिषद में कार्यरत सफाई कर्मचारी वेतन नहीं मिलने से परेशान हाे रहे हैं। मासिक, साप्ताहिक एवं दैनिक वेतनभोगी करीब 126 कर्मचारी हैं। त्याेहार के समय नप से महज एक-एक माह का वेतन देने पर नाराज कर्मचारियाें ने विराेध कर नगर में सफाई नहीं की।

क्याेंकि दैनिक वेतनभोगी सफाईकर्मी को करीब 8 माह से ताे मासिक कर्मियों को 5 माह से वेतन नहीं मिला। सभी लामबंद होकर पुरानी पंचायत परिसर में ही बैठे रहे। शुक्रवार काे नप अध्यक्ष द्वारा नकद राशि एवं एक माह की पगार के आश्वासन के बाद कर्मचारी काम पर लौटे।

दरअसल बुधवार शाम से ही कर्मचारी वेतन काे लेकर नाराज थे। नायब तहसीलदार और प्रभारी सीएमओ विजय तलवारे से मिलकर समस्या भी बताते हुए कहा था कि एक माह के वेतन से हमारा कैसे गुजारा होगा। जिस पर तलवारे ने नगर परिषद में कम राशि का हवाला देते हुए कहा था कि इतना ही दे सकते है। जिसके बाद सभी फिर इकट्ठे हो गए। कर्मचारियों की ओर से श्रीराम पाटीदार ने मोर्चा संभाला और उनकी मांग को सबके सामने रखा। पार्षद ममता वर्मा भी पहुंची और पूर्व विधायक कालू सिंह ठाकुर को बुलाया।

कर्मचारियों ने ठाकुर काे ज्ञापन देकर वेतन समय पर दिलाने की मांग की। ठाकुर ने कलेक्टर से चर्चा की। जिस पर कलेक्टर ने पूरे मामले को देखने को कहा। त्याेहार पर नगर में सफाई नहीं होने से जगह-जगह कचरा फैला रहा। जो कचरा गाड़ी घरों से कचरा इकट्ठा करती थी वह भी नहीं आई।

सड़कों पर कचरा इधर-उधर बिखरा दिखा। कचरे के अड्डे पर भी कचरे की भरमार दिखी। शुक्रवार सुबह नगर परिषद अध्यक्ष दिनेश शर्मा, उपाध्यक्ष विष्णु कर्मा, पार्षद प्रतिनिधि सुरेश पाटीदार कर्मचारियों के बीच पहुंचे। यहां कर्मचारियों ने कहा कोरोना काल में भी हमने काम किया लेकिन बिना पगार कैसे गुजारा करेंगे।

जाे वेतन डला उससे बैंक की लाेन राशि ही कट गई

अध्यक्ष खालिद हुसैन ने कहा एक माह की तनख्वाह मिली। कई लोगों के लोन चल रहे हैं। ऐसे में बैंक से लोन की राशि कट गई तो हाथ में कुछ भी नहीं आया। काफी बातचीत के बाद अध्यक्ष शर्मा ने कहा मेरी सीएमओ से भी बात हो गई है। सभी एक परिवार हैं।

संचित निधि की राशि नहीं मिलने के कारण समस्या आई है। अभी स्थाई कर्मचारियों को 1 माह का वेतन और दे देंगे वहीं दैनिक वेतन भोगी करीब 46 कर्मचारियों को त्याेहार मनाने के लिए नकद राशि देंगे। संचित निधि जैसे ही आएगी सबको भुगतान कर दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद सभी काम पर लौटे और करीब सुबह 11 बजे के बाद नगर में साफ-सफाई शुरू हुई।

