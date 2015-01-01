पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:राजस्थान के नागौर से पुणे जा रही बस पलटी, एक की माैत, छह घायल, हाईवे की एक लेन पर लगा जाम

धामनोदएक घंटा पहले
  • धामनाेद के धार फाटे पर बुधवार अलसुबह हादसा, बस में 20 सवारी थी

थानाक्षेत्र के धार फाटे पर बुधवार अलसुबह 4 बजे नागौर-राजस्थान से पुणे जा रही बस (आरजे 21 पीए 6100) अनियंत्रित हाेकर पलट गई। इससे एक महिला की मौत हो गई, 6 लाेग घायल हो गए। सूचना मिलते ही डायल 100 माैके पर पहुंची। एंबुलेंस से घायलाें काे धामनाेद अस्पताल लाया गया। बस के राऊ-खलघाट फाेरलेन पर आने से पुलिस ने क्रेन की मदद से उसे खड़ा किया।

जानकारी के अनुसार मंगलवार दोपहर 2.30 बजे नागौर (राजस्थान) से करीब 20 सवारी बैठाकर बस पुणे के लिए निकली थी। बुधवार अलसुबह 4 धार फाटे पर तेज गति बस अनियंत्रित होने से पलट गई। बस पलटते ही चीख पुकार मच गई। घटना के समय यात्री नींद में थे। सूचना पर डायल 100 व थाना प्रभारी राजकुमार यादव, सहायक उपनिरीक्षक दीपक देवरे सहित पुलिस बल मौके पर पहुंचा। घायलों को एंबुलेंस से अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

हादसे में खेमीदेवी पति मांगीलाल चौधरी निवासी खाबरीयाना थाना सुरपल्या जिला नागौर की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। राकेश पिता बाबूलाल, दिनेश पिता शिवलाल चाैधरी, हनुमान पिता संग्राम जाट, सुरेश पिता सुखराम चौधरी, दीनबंधु पिता गोविंदराम, सभी निवासी जिला नागौर के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र तथा मोहन गोपाल राजपूत निवासी भीलवाड़ा को चोटें आईं। सभी का धामनाेद अस्पताल में उपचार किया।

बस धार रोड से होते हुए राऊ-खलघाट फोरलेन पर आकर पलटी। गनीमत रही उस समय वहां से कोई वाहन नहीं गुजरा। अन्यथा बड़ा हादसा हाे सकता था। बस पलटने से एक लेन पर ट्रैफिक जाम हो गया। बाद में पुलिस ने क्रेन बुलाकर बस सीधा करवाकर ट्रैफिक सुचारू करवाया।

हम नींद में थे जोर की आवाज आई, देखा तो बस पलट गई थी

मृतक खेमीबाई के लड़के पंछाराम (20) ने बताया मैं पुणे में फर्नीचर का काम करता हूं। लॉकडाउन के बाद से ही घर था। अब हम लोग वापस पुणे काम के लिए जा रहे थे। इस बार मां ने बोला था कि मैं भी साथ में चलूंगी और यह घटना हो गई। घायल सुरेश ने बताया हम तो नींद में थे। अचानक जाेर से आवाज आई और देखा तो बस पलटी खा चुकी थी।

