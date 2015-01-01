पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वच्छता अभियान:महाविद्यालय परिसर और तालाब किनारे कैडेट्स ने की सफाई

धामनोदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शासकीय महाविद्यालय धामनोद की एनसीसी इकाई ने संविधान दिवस व युवा क्लब गतिविधियाें के अंतर्गत शुक्रवार को निर्धारित रूपरेखा के अनुसार महाविद्यालय परिसर में स्थित पार्क में एनसीसी कैडेट्स द्वारा स्वच्छता अभियान चलाया गया।

एनसीसी प्रभारी डॉ. बीएस डावर के मार्गदर्शन में कैडेट्स ने पार्क से खरपतवार उखाड़ा। कैडेट्स ने उत्साहपूर्वक कचरे की सफाई की। स्वच्छता करते हुए कैडेट्स ने एनसीसी के ट्विटर हैंडल मेरा कर्तव्य पर अपने फोटो और वीडियो साझा किए।

प्राचार्य डॉ. टीएम खान ने बताया परिसर में स्थित गांधी उद्यान की सफाई करके कैडेट्स ने आमजन को स्वच्छता का संदेश दिया है, हम सभी को अपने आसपास सार्वजनिक स्थानों तथा नदियों, उद्यानों, बस-रेलवे स्टेशनों, ऐतिहासिक स्मारकों पर साफ- सफाई का विशेष ध्यान रखना चाहिए।

प्रभारी डॉ. डावर ने बताया 12 दिसंबर को तालाब किनारे सफाई की। 13 दिसंबर को प्लास्टिक संग्रहण कर लाेगाें काे स्वच्छता के लिए प्रेरित करेंगे। कैडेट्स का आभार डॉ. आरके रावत ने माना।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें