कपास खरीदी:12% नमी बताकर नहीं खरीदा कपास, हंगामे के चलते 4 घंटे बंद रही नीलामी

धामनाेद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीसीआई के अफसरों का कहना - किसान दबाव बना रहे, 18 फीसदी नमी वाली भी कपास खरीदो, मना करने पर गुस्साए किसान

धामनाेद कृषि उपज मंडी में सीसीआई द्वारा कपास की खरीदी की जा रही है। गुरुवार काे 12 प्रतिशत से अधिक नमी बताकर माल रिजेक्ट करने से किसानाें ने हंगामा कर दिया। मंडी गेट भी बंद कर दिया।

इसके चलते चार घंटे नीलामी बंद रही। बाद में अधिकारियों की समझाइश के बाद पुनः नीलामी शुरू हुई। लेकिन किसान नाराज दिखे। किसान संघ ने शुक्रवार को बैठक बुलाई है। जिसमें इस मुद्दे पर चर्चा कर आगामी रणनीति बनाई जाएगी।

सुबह 10 बजे खरीदी शुरू होने के 10 मिनट बाद ही जब एक किसान के कपास भरे वाहन को सीसीआई केंद्र प्रभारी हर्षल शिंदे ने 12 प्रतिशत से अधिक नमी बताकर रिजेक्ट कर दिया। किसान गुस्से में आ गए और देखते ही सभी किसान इकट्ठे हो गए।

भारतीय किसान संघ के उपाध्यक्ष दिनेश पटेल ने नाराजगी जाहिर कर कहा कि आप यह माल क्यों नहीं ले रहे। जिस पर अधिकारी शिंदे ने कहा कि हमारे पैरामीटर में 12 प्रतिशत से अधिक नमी का कपास नहीं ले सकते। किसानाें ने मंडी में खरीदी बंद करा दी और मंडी के दोनों गेट बंद कर दिए। हल्ला होने पर मंडी सचिव लक्ष्मणदास सुखवानी भी पहुंचे और किसानों को समझाया। जहां पटेल ने सचिव से कहा कि अतिवृष्टि से फसलों में बहुत नुकसान हुआ है। थोड़ा बहुत ही कपास मिल रहा है।

उसके भाव भी अगर कम देंगे तो कैसे काम चलेगा। इस बीच तहसीलदार योगेंद्र मौर्य, थाने से उपनिरीक्षक विजय वास्कले भी पुलिस बल के साथ पहुंचे। अधिकारियों के सामने किसानों ने अपना पक्ष रखा। सीसीआई अधिकारी व किसानाें काे बैठाकर समझाइश दी। दोपहर 2 बजे से पुनः नीलामी शुरू की।

मंडी सचिव बाेले किसान दबाव बना रहे थे : धरमपुरी तहसीलदार याेगेंद्रसिंह माैर्य का कहना है सीसीआई अपने नियम से खरीदी कर रही थी। किसान नमी वाले कपास में छूट मांग रहे थे। हंगामा हाेने से नीलामी रुक गई थी। दोनों पक्षों से बात कर नीलामी शुरू कराई।

मंडी सचिव लक्ष्मणदास सुखवानी का कहना है किसान दबाव बना रहे थे कि 18 प्रतिशत से अधिक नमी वाला भी कपास खरीदो। जो सीसीआई द्वारा नामंजूर कर दिया इसलिए विवाद हुआ था। इधर केंद्र प्रभारी हर्षल शिंदे का कहना है वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के सामने किसानों की बातें रखी थीं। उनके द्वारा साफ कहा गया कि सीसीआई का जो पैरामीटर है उसी से खरीदी की जाएगी। हम कुछ नहीं कर सकते।

किसान नेता बाेले-नमी में छूट देना चाहिए

किसान नेता राधेश्याम धाड़िया का कहना है सीसीआई द्वारा जो खरीदी की जाती है वह मौसम के अनुकूल नहीं है इसलिए नमी में छूट देना चाहिए। वहीं किसान हित में रहेगा। भाकिसं के उपाध्यक्ष दिनेश पटेल ने बताया हमारी मांग है कि मौसम को दृष्टिगत रखते हुए किसानों का कम से कम 17 प्रतिशत नमी वाला कपास सीसीआई को खरीदना चाहिए। आज हाेने वाली बैठक में सभी मांगे रख आगामी रणनीति बनाएंगे।

