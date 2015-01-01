पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:जरूरतमंदाें काे दीपक व खील बताशे बांटे

धामनाेद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर की मां अन्नपूर्णा रोगी सेवा एवं पारमार्थिक संस्था ने जनसहयोग से नगर के जरूरतमंदाें काे स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा निर्मित मिट्टी के स्वदेशी दीपक एवं खील बताशे बांटे।

अलबेला हनुमान मंदिर गुलझरा के महंत कृष्णदासजी के मुख्य आतिथ्य में संस्था अध्यक्ष दीपक प्रधान एवं सहयोगकर्ताओं की उपस्थिति में सुंद्रैल फाटे पहुंचकर सबसे पहले मजदूर मंडी में सैकड़ों मजदूरों को सामग्री बांटी। इसके बाद नगर के स्वच्छता सैनिकों एवं गुलझरा क्षेत्र के गरीब रहवासियों के घरों पर पहुंचकर सामग्री बांटी।

संस्था सचिव ऋषि पटेल, जितेंद्र बर्वे, मुकेश शर्मा, देवकरण पाटीदार, अनिल गर्ग, प्रभु स्वामी, कविता तोमर आदि मौजूद थे।अतिथि महंत ने कहा आगामी समय में शासन से अनुमति मिलने पर संस्था का प्रतिमाह पहले बुधवार को होने वाला नि:शुल्क नेत्र परीक्षण शिविर अलबेला हनुमान मंदिर परिसर गुलझरा में आयोजित किया जाएगा। जिसका सभी ने अभिनंदन किया। संस्था की ओर से महंत का सम्मान किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें