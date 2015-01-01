पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:108 जरूरतमंद परिवार के घर जलेंगे दीपक, सामग्री बांटी

धार/अमझेराएक घंटा पहले
  • अमिझरा पार्श्वनाथ जैन तीर्थ पेढ़ी ने की अनूठी पहल, सार्थक संस्था के कार्यकर्ताओं का भी रहा सहयाेग

अमझिरा पार्श्वनाथ जैन तीर्थ ने दीपावली पर 108 परिवार के घर खुशियों की रोशनी हो इसके लिए ट्रस्ट मंडल ने अनूठी पहल की। नगर के 108 जरूरतमंद परिवार को हैप्पी किट के साथ सामग्री बांटी। मुख्य अतिथि जिपं सीईओ संतोष कुमार वर्मा थे। अध्यक्षता वरिष्ठ एडवोकेट महेंद्र सुंदलेचा बदनावर ने की। समाज प्रमुख मन्नालाल शर्मा, प्रहलाद पारीख, हेमंत सिंह परिहार, जुगलकिशोर कुमावत, मांगीलाल बृजवासी, नवीन कुमार पंचौली विशेष अतिथि थे।

पेढ़ी के मैनेजिंग कार्यकारी राजेश कुमार जैन, सहायक प्रफुल्ल कुमार जैन, विशाल जैन, राजेश जैन व सार्थक संस्था के अध्यक्ष गोपाल सोनी ने अतिथियों का बहुमान तिलक, श्रीफल व मोतियों की माला भेंट कर किया। पेढ़ी की वर्षभर की गतिविधियों से मैनेजिंग प्रमुख जैन ने अवगत कराया। मुख्य अतिथि वर्मा ने परमार्थ व परोपकार का महत्व बताते हुए पीड़ित मानवता की सेवा को जीवन का सुंदर लक्ष्य बताया।

वर्मा ने कहा अमिझरा पार्श्वनाथ पेढ़ी के कार्यों ने अमझेरा के ऐतिहासिक व पौराणिक महत्व को विस्तार दिया है। यही कार्य हमारे जीवन में प्रेरक बनकर हमें सद्कार्यों की ओर ले जाते हैं। सुंदलेचा, गोपाल सोनी, भगवानदास खंडेलवाल ने भी संबोधित किया।

हैप्पी दीपावली किट में है यह सामग्री

दीपावली पूर्व जरूरतमंद को हैप्पी दीपावली कीट में 5 किलो आटा, 1 किलो तेल, तुअर दाल, शक्कर, चावल, रवा, मैदा, चायपत्ती, बेसन, मिक्चर, मिट्टी के दीपक, बत्तियाें का पैकेट, मोमबत्ती सहित उपयोगी सामग्री दी है। इसके मुख्य लाभार्थी पेढ़ी के प्रमुख अध्यक्ष श्रेष्ठवर्य हंस कुमार, सुरेश कुमार, रमेश कुमार सोनवाढिया मूथा परिवार (मांडवाला चैन्नई) थे।

इन्हाेंने गत वर्ष भी जरूरतमंदाें की मदद की थी। सार्थक संस्था के कार्यकर्ता अजय कुमार शर्मा, मुकेश राठाैड़, विक्रम राठौर, अभिजीत पंडित, संजय पारीख, विजय कुमार शर्मा, हर्षित जैन, राकेश जैन, अमित तिवारी सहित सदस्यों का सहयोग रहा। संचालन प्रदीप सिंह पंवार ने किया।

