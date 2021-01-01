पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:दशहरा मैदान चाैराहा पर 12 साल पुराना अवैध कब्जा हटाया अब बनेगी काॅलाेनी की सड़क

धार5 घंटे पहले
गंजी खाना क्षेत्र में अपराधी मुकेश की गुमटी ताेड़ी गई। - Dainik Bhaskar
गंजी खाना क्षेत्र में अपराधी मुकेश की गुमटी ताेड़ी गई।
  • कब्जाधारी राेहित मकवाने के लाेगाें ने माैके पर पहुंची टीम काे दी जान से मारने की धमकी
  • गंजीखाना व जेल राेड पर दाे लिस्टेड गुंडाें की गुमटियां हटाईं, 7 मकानाें के अवैध कब्जे ताेड़े

लिस्टेड गुंडे और अतिक्रमणकारियाें के खिलाफ शुक्रवार काे प्रशासन ने बड़ी कार्रवाई की। स्थानीय प्रशासन, पुलिस और नपा ने संयुक्त कार्रवाई करते हुए गंजीखाना से दशहरा मैदान चाैराहा तक दाे गुंडाें की गुमटियाें सहित सात से ज्यादा अवैध अतिक्रमण हटाए।

कार्रवाई शाम 6 बजे तक चली। दशहरा मैदान चाैराहा पर शासकीय भूमि पर कब्जा करने वाले राेहित मकवाने का 12 साल पुराना अतिक्रमण भी सख्ती से हटा दिया गया। यहां टीम ने मकान का अगला अाैर पिछला हिस्सा ताेड़ा। पिछला हिस्सा सड़क की जगह पर बनाया हुआ था जिसे मुक्त कराया, अब यहां सीसी सड़क बनाई जाएगी। बताया जा रहा है कि टीम जब अतिक्रमण हटा रही थी। तब कुछ लाेगाें ने टीम काे धमकाया भी। इससे पहले टीम ने काेतवाली थाने के दाे लिस्टेड गुंडाें की दुकान व गुमटी व आसपास मकानाें के अवैध अतिक्रमण भी ताेड़े गए।

कार्रवाई काे लेकर दाेपहर 1 बजे से ही गहमा-गहमी शुरू हाे गई थी। काेतवाली थाने पर बल एकत्रित करने के साथ नपा टीम काे संसाधनाें के साथ बुलाया गया। अधिकारी 3 बजे पहुंचे। 4.30 बजे अधिकारी अमले के साथ कार्रवाई करने के लिए रवाना हुए। पहले गंजीखाना क्षेत्र अवैध शराब बेचने वाले मुकेश पिता कैलाशचंद्र परमार की गुमटी और जेल राेड पर महेश पिता गजानंद राठाैर की दुकान के टीन शेड हटाए गए। महेश के मकान के पास अतिक्रमण में आ रहे सात मकानाें के कब्जे भी ताेड़े गए। कार्रवाई के दाैरान एसडीएम सत्यनारायण दर्राे, सीएसपी देवेंद्रसिंह धुर्वे, सीएमओ विजयकुमार शर्मा, काेतवाली टीआई कमलसिंह पंवार माैजूद थे।

अवैध रूप से शराब बेचते हैं मुकेश व महेश
पुलिस के अनुसार गंजीखाना क्षेत्र में जिस मुकेश परमार की गुमटी ताेड़ी वह अवैध रूप से शराब परिवहन करता है। मुकेश आदतन अपराधी है। इसी तरह महेश पर भी अवैध रूप से शराब परिवहन करने के करीब पांच केस दर्ज हैं। बता दें कि इसी दुकान में कुछ समय पहले आग भी लग गई थी। कार्रवाई के दाैरान महेश अपना सामान बचाने की काेशिश करता रहा। वह और उसके रिश्तेदार छत पर चढ़कर ड्रील से चद्दर खाेल रहे थे। पुलिस ने महेश काे टीन शेड की छत से हटने काे कहा ताे वह यह कहता रहा कि मर जाने दाे मुझे। काफी देर तक यह स्थिति बनने पर पुलिस जवानाें काे अंदर भेजा गया। इसके बाद कार्रवाई की गई।

जेल राेड पर नाली के ऊपर था अतिक्रमण
जेल राेड पर अपराधी महेश सहित टीम ने लगातार सात मकानाें के अतिक्रमण हटाए। सीएमओ विजयकुमार शर्मा ने बताया लाेगाें ने नाली के ऊपर तक कब्जा कर रखा था। जबकि नियम यह है कि काेई भी मकान नाली की सीमा तक ही बनाया जा सकता है।

मकवाने का कब्जा हटाते समय टीम काे धमकाया
टीम ने अंतिम कार्रवाई शाम 6 बजे राेहित मकवाने के यहां की। बताया जा रहा है मकवाने किसी राजनीतिक पार्टी से जुड़ा है। मकवाने ने सरकारी जगह पर मकान बना रखा था। जिस पर 12 साल से कब्जा था। टीम ने मकान का अगला और पिछला हिस्सा ताेड़ा। टीम के सदस्याें का आराेप है कि कार्रवाई के दाैरान वहां माैजूद मकवाने के लाेगाें ने धमकाया। यह बात सीएसपी देवेंद्रसिंह धुर्वे काे पता चलने पर उन्हाेंने उस मकान में रहने वाले एक व्यक्ति काे बुलाकर जमकर लताड़ा। इस पर उस व्यक्ति ने सीएसपी से कहा कि- मकान ताेड़ने की सूचना ताे देना थी। इस पर सीएसपी ने कहा कि कब्जा करते वक्त तुमने बताया था जाे अब तोड़ने की सूचना हम तुम्हे दें। इतना कहकर सीएसपी ने उस व्यक्ति काे वहां से रवाना कर दिया।

टीम कहेगी ताे धमकाने वालाें पर केस दर्ज कराएंगे
कार्रवाई के दाैरान यदि टीम काे धमकियां दी गई हैं ताे टीम यदि कहेगी ताे धमकाने वालाें पर केस दर्ज कराया जाएगा।-विजय कुमार शर्मा, सीएमओ, धार

