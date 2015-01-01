पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:7 दिन में 146 पॉजिटिव मरीज, अब तक 3058 संक्रमित, 53 की हो चुकी है मौत

धार5 घंटे पहले
  • नवंबर में काेराेना के तीसरे दाैर की दस्तक
  • राहत- अब तक 2818 स्वस्थ हुए, रिकवरी रेट 92.15%

बदनावर उपचुनाव और दीपावली पर्व के बाद अब एक बार फिर काेराेना के मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ने में लगी है। एक सप्ताह में ही 146 संक्रमित मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं।

जबकि बुधवार काे एक ही दिन में 23 संक्रमित मिले। हालांकि 7 दिन में 62 लाेग काेराेना काे हराकर घर पहुंचे। नवंबर में काेराेना संक्रमिताें का आंकड़ा तीन हजार काे पार कर चुका है। 18 नवंबर की रिपाेर्ट के अनुसार कुल 3058 पाॅजिटिव मरीज हाे चुके हैं।

हालांकि इनमें से 2818 ठीक हाे चुके हैं। इससे धार का रिकवरी रेट भी 92.15 प्रतिशत है। इधर काेराेना काे लेकर लाेगाें की लापरवाही जारी है। अब भी कई लाेग काेराेना काे भूल मास्क और दाे गज की दूरी के नियम का पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं। धार जिले में अब तक 53 लाेगाें की काेराेना से माैत हाे चुकी है।

वर्तमान में 188 एक्टिव केस

वर्तमान में जिले में एक्टिव केस 188 हैं। हालांकि सैंपलिंग की प्रक्रिया में कहीं न कहीं शिथिलता आई है। जहां किल काेराेना अभियान में एक हजार लाेगाें की सैंपलिंग प्रतिदिन करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था, लेकिन इसके बाद से ही सैंपलिंग की रफ्तार कम हाे गई।

जाे कि चुनाव और त्याेहाराें के दाैरान बहुत ही कम रही। वर्तमान में 300 से 500 के बीच सैंपलिंग प्रतिदिन हाे रही है। जिला महामारी नियंत्रण अधिकारी डाॅ. संजय भंडारी के अनुसार सैंपलिंग बढ़ाने पर जाेर दिया जा रहा है। लगातार सैंपलिंग की संख्या बढ़ाई जा रही है ताकि अधिक से अधिक लाेगाें काे सुरक्षित किया जा सके।

12 घरों में पाॅजिटिव केस आने पर ईपीसेंटर बनाया : कलेक्टर आलोक कुमार सिंह ने जिले के धार तथा मनावर अनुविभाग क्षेत्र में कोविड संक्रमण के पाॅजीटिव केस पाए जाने पर 12 मकानों को ईपीसेंटर घोषित कर क्षेत्र को केंटेनमेंट एरिया घोषित किया है।

जिसमें धार की बसंत बिहार काॅलोनी के मकान नंबर 117, कैलाश नगर के मकान नंबर 132, सिल्वर हिल्स के मकान नंबर 91, शिव बिहार के मकान नंबर जी-6, भोज नगर के मकान नंबर 68, दौलत नगर के मकान नंबर एच-24, शांतिकुंज के मकान नंबर 48, 34वीं बटालियन के मकान नंबर एम-5 तथा हाउसिंग बोर्ड काॅलोनी पीथमपुर के मकान नंबर सी/1, 271 को ईपीसेंटर घोषित किया गया है। इन्हीं मकानाें के आसपास के घराें काे मिलाकर कंटेनमेंट एरिया बनाया गया है।

काेराेना से एक और माैत, प्राेटाेकाल के तहत किया अंतिम संस्कार : काेराेना पाॅजिटिव एक और मरीज की मंगलवार की देर रात काे माैत हाे गई। शहर के बनियावाड़ी निवासी 60 वर्षीय अभिभाषक काे मंगलवार काे ही जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया था। जहां रात करीब 10.30 बजे उनकी मृत्यु हाे गई। बुधवार काे सुबह काेविड प्राेटाेकाल के तहत उनका अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया।

जानकारी के अनुसार उन्हें पहले निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था, लेकिन तबीयत बिगड़ने पर जिला अस्पताल में रैफर किया गया था। इसी के साथ धार में संक्रमण से माैत का आंकड़ा 53 हाे गया है। हालांकि स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने उनकी काेराेना से माैत की पुष्टि हेल्थ बुलेटिन में नहीं की है।

7 दिन में ऐसे बढ़े मरीज

दिनांक मरीज ठीक हुए
12 नवंबर 22 05
13 नवंबर 26 09
14 नवंबर 30 09
15 नवंबर 11 08
16 नवंबर 12 11
17 नवंबर 22 16
18 नवंबर 23 04
कुल 146 62

