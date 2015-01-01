पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई गाइडलाइन:हॉल में 200 मेहमान तो खुले में बंदिश नहीं, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखना जरूरी

धारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • क्राइसेस मैनेजमेंट की बैठक में विवाह समारोह को लेकर नई गाइडलाइन
  • एनजीओ के माध्यम से मास्क वितरित कराने काे भी कहा

काेराेना की तीसरी लहर से लाेगाें काे सुरक्षित रखने के लिए शनिवार काे क्राइसेस मैनेजमेंट की बैठक में अहम निर्णय हुआ है। बैठक में पुलिस व नपा की एक संयुक्त स्क्वाॅर्ड टीम का गठन किया गया है।

यह टीम विवाह समाराेह जैसे आयाेजनाें में जाकर देखेगी कि नियम का पालन हाे रहा है या नहीं। अगर कहीं नियम का उल्लंघन करता हुआ पकड़ाया ताे टीम संबंधित पर दंडात्मक कार्रवाई करेगी।

देवउठनी ग्यारस के बाद विवाह समाराेह शुरू हाे जाएंगे। इसी काे देखते हुए यह निर्णय लिया गया है। इधर दूसरी तरफ ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने शहर के तीन प्रमुख स्थानाें पर अभियान चलाकर बिना मास्क वालाें पर कार्रवाई की।

दाेपहर में ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने घाेड़ा चाैपाटी, पाटीदार अस्पताल तिराहा, हटवाड़ा चाैक अादि प्रमुख मार्गाे पर बिना मास्क वालाें के खिलाफ अभियान चलाया। कार्रवाई के दाैरान पुलिस ने बिना मास्क वाले बाइक सवारों काे राेका ताे चालान भरकर आगे निकल गए।

बस स्टाफ ने पुलिस काे दूर से देखकर यात्रियाें काे मास्क पहनने काे कह दिया, फिर भी कई बिना मास्क वाले यात्री पुलिस की नजर में आ ही गए। इस पर पुलिस ने परिचालक पर दंडात्मक कार्रवाई की। मांडू तरफ से आ रहे एक बाइक सवार काे राेककर पुलिस ने पहले ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, दस्तावेज मांगे।

बाइक सवार का नाम ईश्वर भूरिया था। कागज पूरे थे, लेकिन बाइक चालक ने मास्क नहीं पहना था। पुलिस ने 100 रु. जुर्माने का कहा ताे ईश्वर माैके पर ही बाइक खड़ी कर चाबी पुलिस काे थमाकर पैदल ही निकल गए। हालांकि बाद में बाइक सवार ने थाने पहुंचकर जुर्माना भरकर बाइक छुड़ाई। ट्रैफिक सूबेदार राेहित निकम ने बताया शाम 4 बजे तक काेराेना गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन करने वाले 40 लाेगाें पर दंडात्मक कार्रवाई करते हुए 4 हजार रुपए का राजस्व वसूला है।

दूसरी बार पकड़े जाने पर 200 रुपए का बनाएं चालान

विवाह कार्यक्रम में बंद हाॅल में अधिकतम 200 लाेगाें काे शामिल करने की अनुमति हाेगी। इसके अलावा खुली जगह जैसे मैरिज गार्डन आदि में साेशल डिस्टेंस रखना जरूरी हाेगा। कलेक्टर ने कहा बिना मास्क वालाें पर 100 रुपए अर्थदंड लगाया जाए।

दाेबारा पकड़े जाने पर 200 रु. दंड वसूला जाए। कलेक्टर ने नपा सीएमओ काे कचरा वाहन व अन्य वाहनाें के माध्यम से जागरूकता के प्रचार-प्रसार करने निर्देश दिए। मंडी, अस्पताल, धारेश्वर मंदिर में रिकाॅर्डेट साउंड से अनाउंस कराया जाए। कलेक्टर ने एसडीएम, सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट काे अनाज मंडी संघ, व्यापारी संघ की बैठक लेने के निर्देश दिए। सीएमएचओ काे जिले के अस्पतालाें में माैके पर जाकर ऑक्सीजन यूनिट व अन्य व्यवस्था देखने के निर्देश दिए।

