वारदात:गैस कटर से ताले काट कर घाटाबिल्लाैद की सहकारी बैंक में घुसे 3 चाेर, स्ट्रांग रूम का लाॅकर नहीं काट पाए

धार/घाटाबिल्लौद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीसीटीवी कैमरे ताेड़े, डीवीEर चालू हाेने से कैद हुई घटना, जिले में नहीं थम रहा बैंकाें में चाेरी के प्रयास का सिलसिला

जिले में बैंकाें में घुसकर चाेरी के प्रयास का सिलसिला थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। गुरुवार रात घाटाबिल्लाैद स्थित जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक की डेहरी सराय शाखा में तीन चाेर घुस गए। चाेराें ने पहले गैस कटर से मेन गेट का ताला ताेड़कर अंदर प्रवेश किया। फिर लकड़ी का दरवाजा ताेड़कर स्ट्रांग रूम का लाॅकर गैस कटर से काटने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन सफल नहीं हाे पाए। चाेर बैंक के अंदर एक घंटे तक माैजूद रहे। जाते समय सीसीटीवी कैमरे ताेड़ दिए, डीवीआर काे नुकसान नहीं हाेने से घटना कैमरे में कैद हाे गई।

मुंह पर कपड़ा बांधे बदमाश सीसीटीवी में कैद हुए

बैंक मैनेजर माैर्य ने बताया कि बैंक के सीसीटीवी कैमराें की रिकार्डिंग चेक कराई। इसमें तीन बदमाश मुंह पर कपड़ा बांधे हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं। रिकार्डिंग में उनके पास गैस कटर और टंकी दिखाई दे रही थी।

काेई हथियार नहीं नहीं दिखा। बदमाश मेनगेट, शटर और एक दरवाजा ताेड़कर अंदर घुसे थे। माैर्य के अनुसार बदमाशाें ने स्ट्रांग रूम काे खाेलने के लिए लाेहे के गेट का लाॅक भी गैस कटर से काटने का प्रयास किया। स्ट्रांग रूम में बैंक का लाॅकर था। लेकिन वे इसे खाेल नहीं पाए। इससे लाेगाें के रुपए अाैर जेवर सुरक्षित बच गए। अन्यथा बड़ा नुकसान हाे जाता। माैर्य के अनुसार चाेर 3.03 बजे बैंक में घुसे अाैर 4 बजे बाहर निकल गए।

चौकी प्रभारी प्रतीक शर्मा ने बताया बैंक शाखा के सीसीटीवी कैमरे के डीवीआर से फुटेज के आधार पर बैंक के ताले तोड़ने वाले बदमाशों की पहचान की जा रही है। मामला जांच में लिया है। बैंक में दिन में गार्ड रहता है, रात में काेई नहीं रहता। बैंक मैनेजर का कहना है कैमरे लगे हैं, इसलिए रात में काेई चाैकीदार नहीं हाेता है। जिला सहकारी केंद्र मर्यादिन बैंक की यह शाखा डेहरी सराय की हाेकर मुख्य मार्ग पर स्थित है। बावजूद इसके बदमाश इसमें घुस गए।

सुबह लगा पता, रात में नहीं रहता है चाैकीदार : घटना का पता शुक्रवार सुबह तब चला जब कर्मचारी बैंक पहुंचे ताे ताले टूटे पाए। जानकारी बैंक मैनेजर राय सिंह मौर्य काे दी। उन्हाेंने घाटाबिल्लाैद चाैकी पुलिस काे सूचना दी। पुलिस ने बैंक शाखा में चोरी के संबंध में कर्मचारियों से पूछताछ की। कर्मचारियों ने बताया रात के समय बैंक शाखा में चौकीदार या कोई सुरक्षाकर्मी तैनात नहीं होता है। इसी का फायदा उठाकर चाेराें ने बैंक काे निशाना बनाया।

मनावर की बैंक में भी तीन बदमाश घुसे थे

मनावर के सिंघाना राेड पर स्थित आईसीआईसीआई बैंक में 7 नवंबर की रात काे तीन नकाबपाेश लाेगाें ने रात 8.30 बजे घुसकर चाेरी का प्रयास किया था। यहां अंदर काम कर रहे कर्मचारियाें के हाथ-पैर बांधकर बंधक बना लिया था।

चाबी नहीं मिलने से स्ट्रांग रूम के अंदर नहीं जा पाए थे। वे यहां करीब 25 मिनट तक रुके थे। बैंक चाेरी का प्रयास करने वाले बदमाश अभी तक नहीं पकड़ाए हैं। इस बैंक के बाहर भी काेई गार्ड नहीं रहता है। पुलिस के अनुसार यहां चाेर स्थानीय न हाेकर बाहर के हाेने की आशंका है। पुलिस इस बिंदू पर भी काम कर रही है कि अब घाटाबिल्लाैद के मुख्य राेड की बैंक में हुई वारदात के तार मनावर से जुड़े हाे सकते हैं।

