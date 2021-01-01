पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदेश स्तरीय कार्यक्रम:किसान कल्याण याेजना में जिले के 48355 किसानाें काे मिलेगा लाभ

धार6 घंटे पहले
  • सीएम आज 400 कराेड़ रुपए की राशि किसानों के खातों में डालेंगे

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान 30 जनवरी को दोपहर 1.30 बजे सागर में आयोजित प्रदेश स्तरीय कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री किसान कल्याण योजना के तहत लगभग 20 लाख किसानों के बैंक खातों में 400 करोड़ रुपए राशि का वितरण करेंगे।

धार कलेक्टर आलोककुमार सिंह ने जिले के समस्त अनुविभागीय अधिकारी, तहसीलदार तथा सीईओ जनपद पंचायत को अपने यहां कार्यक्रम करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। जिले के कुल 48 हजार 355 किसान लाभान्वित होंगे। जिसमें धार के 5 हजार 830, पीथमपुर के 4 हजार 84, बदनावर के 5 हजार 624, सरदारपुर के 6 हजार 930, कुक्षी के 7 हजार 259, डही के 3 हजार 729, मनावर के 10 हजार 739, धरमपुरी के 844 तथा गंधवानी के 3 हजार 316 किसान शामिल हैं। धार में कार्यक्रम जिला पंचायत सभाकक्ष में हाेगा। यहां लगभग एक हजार हितग्राही, विकासखंड स्तर पर 500 और ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर करीब 250 किसान शामिल होंगे।

