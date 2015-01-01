पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना ने बदली व्यवस्था:मैरिज गार्डनाें में कुर्सियों पर बैठ 50-50 लोग करेंगे भोजन

धारएक घंटा पहले
  • लाॅकडाउन के डर से लोग नवंबर-दिसंबर में करना चाहते हैं शादियां, घाेड़ी की 12 बुकिंग

25 नवंबर काे देवउठनी ग्यारस के साथ शादियां शुरू हाे जाएगी। इसी बीच काेराेना की तीसरी लहर में बढ़ते केस के चलते लाेगाें काे दाेबारा लाॅकडाउन का डर है। ऐसे में लाेग नवंबर और दिसंबर में शादियां करना चाहते हैं। दाेनाें महीनाें में बैंड, घाेड़ी की लगभग 12 बुकिंग है।

मैरिज गार्डन मैनेजर दुलेसिंह ने बताया काेराेनाकाल के चलते हमने भाेजन व्यवस्था बदल ली है। अब लोगों को कुर्सियाें पर बैठाकर भाेजन की व्यवस्था की है। दुलेसिंह के अनुसार 200 लाेगाें काे बुलाने वालाें काे मैरिज गार्डन की बुकिंग में प्राथमिकता दे रहे हैं।

सहभाेज में भी एक बार में 50 लाेगाें काे बुलाने काे कहा जा रहा है। इसमें मास्क अनिवार्य किया है, वहीं हमने सैनिटाइजेशन की व्यवस्था भी की है। शहर के लगभग 5 गार्डनाें में नंवबर और दिसंबर की मिलाकर औसत लगभग 5 बुकिंग है।

बैंड, घाेड़ी की बुकिंग में रेट पर पड़ा असर : बैंड एसाेसिएशन अध्यक्ष

बैंड एसाेसिएशन अध्यक्ष मेहबूब भाई के मुताबिक नवंबर-दिसंबर की मिलाकर लगभग 12 बुकिंग है। सबसे ज्यादा बुकिंग 24 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक है। घाेड़ी संचालक शानु ने नवंबर और दिसंबर में 10 बुकिंग हाेने की बात कही है। इसमें जनवरी-फरवरी में एक भी बुकिंग नहीं है।

काेराेनाकाल के बाद शादियाें का सीजन इससे जुड़े लाेगाें के लिए खुशियां लेकर आया हाे लेकिन कहीं न कहीं इसका असर रेट पर भी पड़ा है। बैंड मास्टर राजा हुसैन बताते हैं कि पहले 16 आदमियाें पर प्रत्येक शादी पर 8 हजार रुपए की कमाई हाेती थी। अब 8 आदमी लग रहे हैं इस पर 5 हजार रुपए की ही इनकम हाे रही है।

