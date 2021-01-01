पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:550 स्कूल के बच्चाें काे काेराेना से बचाएगी हैंडवाॅश यूनिट

धार8 घंटे पहले
  • जिले के 550 प्राथमिक व माध्यमिक स्कूलाें में लगेगी यूनिट, हर स्कूल काे 14,400 रुपए दिए

जिले के छात्रों को कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाने के लिए स्कूलों में हैंडवॉश यूनिट लगाई जाएगी। इसके लिए विद्यार्थियों को 10 मिनट का अतिरिक्त समय भी दिया जाएगा। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए यूनिट में लगे नल भी छह-छह फीट की दूरी पर रहेंगे।

स्कूलों के खुलने से पहले उनमें कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए शासन पूरी तरह से तैयारी में जुट गया है। कोरोना से बचाव के लिए स्कूलों में यह व्यवस्था की जा रही है। बता दें कि मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय एमएचआरडी ने मप्र स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग को निर्देश दिए थे कि प्रत्येक स्कूल में बच्चों को हाथ धोने के लिए व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए। इसके लिए स्कूलों में हैंडवॉश यूनिट का निर्माण किया जाए और बच्चों में हाथ धोने की आदत डाली जाए। निर्देश के बाद स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने प्रायमरी व मिडिल स्कूलों में हैंडवॉश यूनिट बनाने का निर्णय लिया।

200 से अधिक विद्यार्थियों वाले स्कूलों का चयन
जिले के ऐसे स्कूल जहां पर 200 से अधिक विद्यार्थी अध्ययनरत हैं, ऐसे स्कूलों में दो यूनिट लगाने के लिए प्रति स्कूल 15 हजार रुपए जारी किए गए हैं। 600 रुपए जीएसटी कटे जाने के कारण स्कूल प्रबंधन को 14 हजार 400 रुपए उपलब्ध होंगे। इसके साथ ही यूनिसेफ द्वारा निर्मित हैंडवॉश यूनिट की डिजाइन भी भेजी गई है।

हैंडवॉश यूनिट : 6-6 फीट की दूरी पर 10 से 12 नल रहेंगे
प्रदेशभर के स्कूलों के हैंडवॉश यूनिट में सभी सुविधाएं भी उपलब्ध होंगी। इस यूनिट में 10 से 12 नल होंगे। सभी 6-6 फीट की दूरी पर होंगे। यूनिट में पानी की टंकी, साबुन, हैंडवॉश लिक्विड आदि की व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए। सभी स्कूलों को यूनिट के निर्माण के बाद फोटोग्राफ्स भी विभाग के वेबसाइट पर अपलोड करना है। इसके बाद रोज इसका रिव्यू किया जाएगा।

लंच से पहले 10 मिनट का समय हाथ धोने के लिए
स्कूल की समय-सारिणी में लंच से पहले 10 मिनट का समय बच्चों के हाथ धोने के लिए शामिल किया जाएगा। बच्चों को हाथ धोने और स्वच्छता के प्रति भी जागरूक किया जाएगा।

निर्माण के लिए राशि कर दी है जारी
डीपीसी कमलसिंह ठाकुर ने बताया कि जिले के स्कूलों में हैंडवाश यूनिट लगाई जाना है। राशि इन स्कूलों के खातों तक पहुंचा दी गई है। अगले हफ्ते में में निर्माण कार्य शुरू हो जाएगा।

