पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धार में दरिंदगी:6 महीने पहले दुष्कर्म कर वीडियाे बनाया, लड़की के पिता से दाे लाख मांगे, नहीं देने पर किया वायरल

धार/राजगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • सोशल मीडिया पर दाेस्ती की थी, घर पर अकेली पाकर किया था दुष्कर्म, दाे गिरफ्तार

लाॅकडाउन के दाैरान साेशल मीडिया पर राजगढ़ की लड़की से दाेस्ती करने और बाद में उसके घर पर पहुंचकर उसके साथ दुष्कर्म करने के मामले में राजगढ़ पुलिस ने दाे युवकाें काे गिरफ्तार किया गया है। मामले में पीड़िता ने राजगढ़ थाने पर सोमवार देर शाम माता-पिता के साथ पहुंचकर प्रकरण दर्ज कराया।

इसमें बताया कई बार मेरे मोबाइल नंबर मांगे मैंने नहीं दिए। 10 मई को रात में मेरे घर आया। दरवाजा बंद था। बार-बार घर के बाहर लगी घंटी बजाई। मैंने दरवाजा खोला। उस दिन मम्मी-पापा घर पर नहीं होने पर घर में अकेली पाकर दुष्कर्म किया, वीडियो बनाया। बाद में मेरे पापा से 2 लाख रुपए मांगे। पैसे नहीं देने पर वीडियो वायरल कर दिया। राजगढ़ थाना प्रभारी लोकेश सिंह भदौरिया ने बताया कि लड़की का सरदारपुर स्वास्थ केंद्र पर मेडिकल करवाया गया है।

लड़की ने लड़के का नाम निखिल पिता हंसराज गोखले निवासी सरदारपुर बताया है। दुष्कर्म का वीडियो बनाकर ब्लैकमेल कर रहा था। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ धारा 376 आईटी एक्ट 66 ई एव 67 ए प्रकरण दर्ज किया। एसडीओपी ऐश्वर्या शास्त्री ने बताया कि दोनों के मोबाइल जब्त कर लिए हैं।

वीडियो वायरल करने वाले समीर पिता रईस निवासी सरदारपुर के खिलाफ भी प्रकरण दर्ज कर लिया है। मामला महिला अपराध तथा आईटी एक्ट की धारा का होने से धार महिला पुलिस अधीक्षक यशस्वी शिंधे डीएसपी धार को जांच साैंपी गई है। थाना प्रभारी गेहलाेत ने बताया मंगलवार शाम काे दाेनाें आराेपियाें काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। बुधवार काे काेर्ट में पेश करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें