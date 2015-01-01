पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

न्यायालय ने भेजा जेल:डकैती की साजिश रचते 7 बदमाशाें काे पकड़ा

घाटाबिल्लौद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गैस कटर से लाॅकर काटने का किया था प्रयास
  • पुलिस ने न्यायालय में पेश किया जहां से जेल भेजा

बैंक में डकैती की साजिश रचने वाले गिराेह का पुलिस ने पकड़ा है। इन्हाेंने धनतेरस की रात घाटाबिल्लाैद की जिला सहकारी बैंक में दरवाजा ताेड़कर सीसीटीवी कैमरे क्षतिग्रस्त कर गैस कटर से लाॅकर काटने का प्रयास किया था। लाॅकर मजबूत हाेने से सफल नहीं हाे पाए। एटीएम में चोरी के प्रयास सहित अन्य वारदातें भी कबूली हैं।

पुलिस के अनुसार 14 नवंबर की रात फोर्स को गश्त के दौरान सूचना मिली थी कि रामनगर के पीछे कुछ संदिग्ध हथियार लिए बैठे हैं। जो कोई बड़ी वारदात कर सकते हैं। पीथमपुर थाना प्रभारी तारेश सोनी के नेतृत्व में पीथमपुर व पुलिस चौकी घाटाबिल्लाैद की दो टीम ने घेराबंदी की। दबिश से पूर्व आरोपियों की बातचीत से स्पष्ट हुआ कि यह रामनगर स्थित बैंक ऑफ इंडिया में डकैती की योजना बना रहे हैं।

तुरंत पुलिस ने दबिश देकर आराेपी महेश पिता भगवानसिह चौहान नि. ग्राम सेजवाया, कमल पिता राजाराम नि. सेजवाया, सद्दाम पिता हैदर खान नि. पटेल नगर लेबड़, सलीम पिता नियाजमोहम्मद खान नि. सेजवाया, उस्मान उर्फ कदवा पिता रुकमुद्दीन शाह नि. ग्राम सुखेड़ा, मुस्ताक पिता मुबारिक पठान नि. काका काॅलोनी लेबड़ और अर्जुन पिता सिद्दू चौहान नि. ग्राम सेजवाया को पकड़ा। आराेपियाें से 12 बोर के कट्टे सहित धारदार हथियार व बैंक के लाॅकर को काटने का गैस कटर व सिलेंडर जब्त किया। आराेपियाें ने घाटाबिल्लाैद बैंक में वारदात करना कबूला। इंडाेरामा चौराहे के पास एटीएम में भी ताेड़फोड़ कर चोरी का प्रयास करना बताया।

आराेपियाें काे न्यायालय के आदेश पर जिला जेल धार भेजा। कार्रवाई एसपी आदित्य प्रताप सिंह, एएसपी देवेंद्र पाटीदार व पीथमपुर सीएसपी तरुणेंद्र सिंह बघेल के निर्देशन में थाना प्रभारी पीथमपुर सोनी, घाटाबिल्लाैद चाैकी प्रभारी प्रतीक शर्मा, प्रधान आरक्षक शैलेंद्र, गौरीशंकर, नितिन पाटिल, रामसिंह, अनिल राजावत, आरक्षक विजय भाटी, रामचंद्र, लखन, सैनिक नानका, मुकेश, माधव व महेश ने की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें