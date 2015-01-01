पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहले दिन नहीं हो पाई पढ़ाई:शहर में 9 स्कूल, 8 में एक भी बच्चा नहीं पहुंचा, उत्कृष्ट में सिर्फ 14 पहुंचे

धारएक घंटा पहले
  • 10वीं-12वीं की कक्षाएं लगना शुरू, पहले दिन नहीं हो पाई पढ़ाई

अनुमति मिलने के बाद बुधवार से बाेर्ड कक्षाएं लगना शुरू हाे गई हैं। शहर के नाै में से एक सरकारी स्कूल में बुधवार काे 10वीं और 12वीं की कक्षाएं लगीं। दाेनाें कक्षाओं में 5 प्रतिशत बच्चे भी स्कूल नहीं आए। स्कूल 18 दिसंबर से कक्षाएं लगाना शुरू करेंगे। एक स्कूल में इतने कम बच्चाें की उपस्थिति से साफ है कि अब भी पालक बच्चाें काे स्कूल भेजने के पक्ष में नहीं हैं।

घाेड़ा चाैपाटी स्थित उत्कृष्ट स्कूल में 10वीं और 12वीं की कक्षाएं लगीं। स्कूल प्रबंधन के अनुसार दाेनाें कक्षाओं में 371 बच्चे हैं। महज 14 बच्चे ही उपस्थित हुए। ब्रह्माकुंडी स्थित शासकीय स्कूल, घाेड़ा चाैपाटी स्थित शासकीय आनंद उमावि क्रमांक 2, शासकीय कन्या उमावि क्रमांक 1 में 18 दिसंबर से कक्षाएं लगाने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

शिक्षकाें ने बताया कि बाेर्ड परीक्षाओं में राहत मिलने के आसार नहीं है। इसलिए नियमित कक्षाएं लगाना शुरू की गई है। स्कूल में बच्चाें की सेहत का पूरा ख्याल रखेंगे। पालक बच्चाें काे नियमित स्कूल भेजना शुरू करें ताकि उनका रिवीजन कराकर उन्हें बाेर्ड परीक्षा निकालने की स्थिति में लाया जा सके।

अधिकांश पालकाें ने सहमति पत्र नहीं दिया

शहर में हाईस्कूल व हायर सेकंडरी स्कूलाें की संख्या 09 है। उत्कृष्ट स्कूल के 14 बच्चाें काे छाेड़ दें ताे अब भी अधिकांश पालकाें की तरफ से सहमति पत्र स्कूल नहीं पहुंचा है। बीअारसी धर्मेंद्र दीक्षित ने बताया कि उन्हाेंने उत्कृष्ट स्कूल में इस बारे में पता किया है। कुछ पालकाें ने सहमति पत्र लिखकर दिया है। बाकी स्कूलाें की स्थिति अभी स्पष्ट नहीं है। जिला शिक्षा कार्यालय में भी अांकड़ा नहीं पहुंचा है कि कितने पालकाें ने सहमति पत्र लिखकर स्कूलाें में दिए हैं।

सख्ती : प्रार्थना, सामूहिक खेलकूद पर राेक रहेगी

  • एसओपी का पालन करते हुए सीमित संख्या में बच्चाें काे स्कूल में आमंत्रित किया जाएगा।
  • बच्चाें की उपस्थिति अनिवार्य नहीं हाेगी। पालकाें की सहमति से बच्चे स्कूल आएंगे।
  • 9वीं, 11वीं के लिए विद्यार्थाियाेंं की दर्ज संख्या, जगह व कक्षाें के मान से प्राचार्य निर्णय ले सकेंगे।
  • ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई जारी रहेगी।

पालक : स्कूल भेजना रिस्की, बच्चे: क्यूरिस हल हुई

  • अभिभावक अजित विचारे ने कहा- बच्चाें काे स्कूल पहुंचाना रिस्की है। फिलहाल मेरे बच्चे काे स्कूल भेजने के लिए सहमत नहीं।
  • जगतसिंह मरावी ने कहा- बच्चाें काे स्कूल भेजने की सहमति ताे देना पड़ेगी। सरकार ने भले ही पढ़ाई ऑनलाइन कर दी लेकिन इसमें बहुत से अड़चनें आ रही हैं।
  • 10 वीं की प्रेरणा परमार ने बताया- ऑनलाइन बहुत सी चीजें समझ नहीं आई। स्कूल खुले हैं तो उम्मीद है कवर हो जाएगा।
  • कक्षा 12वीं, बायाे के विशाल बड़गोदा ने बताया- फिजिक्स कठिन है। स्कूल पहुंचने पर यह विषय पढ़ा ताे बहुत सी क्यूरिस हल हुई।

काेविड की गाइडलाइन के पालन में स्कूल लगेंगे

क्राइसेस मैनेजमेंट की बैठक में यह तय हाे चुका है कि काेराेना गाइडलाइन के अनुसार स्कूल लगेंगे। साथ ही पालकाें का सहमति पत्र हाेना जरूरी है। पालक की बिना अनुमति के बच्चे काे स्कूल में प्रवेश नहीं दिया जाएगा।

- दिनेश दुबे, डीईओ, शिक्षा विभाग, धार

