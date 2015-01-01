पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गांव अवलिया चैनल का मामला:दायां हाथ कटने से आधार कार्ड नहीं बना, स्कूल छूटने से बकरियां चरा रहा छोटेलाल

नालछा
  • गांव अवलिया चैनल का मामला, पर्यवेक्षक बोले- साॅफ्टवेयर में अपडेशन कर बन सकता है आधार

गांव अवलिया चैनल का छाेटेलाल पिता माेतीलाल मालीवाड़ (18) का दायां हाथ कटने के कारण आधार कार्ड नहीं बन पाया। जीवन में कुछ करने की चाह रखने वाला छाेटेलाल इन दिनों बकरी चराते हुए खुद पढ़ाई भी कर रहा है।

छोटेलाल ने बताया 2012 में 10 वर्ष की उम्र में क्रिकेट खेलते समय करंट की चपेट में आ गया था। इंदौर के एमवाय अस्पताल में उपचार चला। जहां डाॅक्टराें काे हाथ काटना पड़ा। हाथ कटने के बाद स्कूल में अाधार कार्ड अनिवार्य किया। 4 साल से आधार कार्ड बनाने के लिए नालछा, धार और इंदौर तक के चक्कर काट चुका हूं। परंतु आधार कार्ड नहीं बना है। फिंगर प्रिंट संबंधी दिक्कत आ रही है। काेई बताने वाला नहीं है कि अब आधार कार्ड कैसे बनेगा। बैंक में खाता भी नहीं खुला और स्कूल में एडमिशन भी नहीं हुआ।

परिवार द्वारा कई विभागों के दरवाजे खटखटाने के बाद भी काेई मदद नहीं मिली। घर के पालतू पशुओं को चराने का जिम्मा लिया। रोज सुबह पशुओं को लेकर जंगल निकल जाता हूं और शाम को उन्हें लेकर घर आ जाता हूं। उसका कहना है कि स्कूल छूटा है पढ़ाई नहीं। जंगल में जब भी समय मिलता है जनरल नॉलेज की किताबें पढ़ता हूं। डिग्री मिले ना मिले व्यवहारिक ज्ञान तो मैं प्राप्त कर सकता हूं।

साॅफ्टेवयर में फिंगर का प्रिंट का अाॅप्शन हटा सकते हैं

कैलाश नगर स्थित बैंक के आधार पर्यवेक्षक राेहित हाड़ा भरावदा ने बताया साॅफ्टवेयर में फिंगर प्रिंट का ऑप्शन हटा कर आधार कार्ड बन सकता है। इसके लिए साॅफ्टवेयर में अपडेशन कर संबंधित का फाेटाे लेकर यह प्रक्रिया की जा सकती है।

