आज करवा चाैथ:70 साल बाद राेहिणी नक्षत्र व मंगल का याेग, 90 प्रतिशत चमक के साथ नजर आएगा चांद

धारएक घंटा पहले
बुधवार काे करवा चाैथ पर शुभ संयाेग है। इस दिन व्रत और पूजन खास है। क्यांेकि 70 साल बाद राेहित नक्षत्र, मंगल याेग एक साथ बन रहा है। इसी दिन शिव याेग, बुधादित्य याेग, सप्तकीर्ति, महादीर्घायु, साैख्य याेग बन रहा है, जाे अपने आप में अदभुत है।

ज्याेतिष पं. अशाेक शास्त्री ने बताया चंद्रमा में रोहिणी योग में मार्कंडेय और सत्यभामा योग भी बन रहा है। यह याेग भगवान श्रीकृष्ण व सत्यभामा मिलन के समय बना था। आज मनने वाला याेग कुछ समय के लिए रहेगा। व्रत रखने वाली सुहागिनाें काे कई गुना फल प्राप्त हाेगा।

इधर खगाेल शास्त्री सारिका घारू ने बताया बुधवार काे दिखाई देने वाला चाैथ का चांद पृथ्वी से करीब 4 लाख से अधिक किमी दूर हाेगा। जाे 90 प्रतिशत चमक के साथ नजर आएगा।

घारू के अनुसार अगर अापका घर खुले मैदान में नहीं है ताे ऊपर उठे चंद्रमा काे देखने में समय लगेगा। चंद्रमा के पीछे वृषभ राशि तारामंडल काे देखा जा सकता है। धार में चंद्राेदय का समय रात 8 बजकर 34 मिनट बताया गया है।

