पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

देरी:लिंक राेड की दुकानाें का आवंटन फिर अटका, नपा पथ विक्रेताओं से मिलने वाली राशि के भराेसे

धारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फंड नहीं है, जाे राशि प्राप्त हाेगी उससे करेंगे निर्माण, 26 जनवरी के बाद हाेगी आगामी प्रक्रिया

लिंक राेड पर नगर पालिका की दुकानाें का आवंटन एक बार फिर अटक गया है। 13 दिन पहले हुए परिषद के सम्मेलन में 21 जनवरी काे लाॅटरी सिस्टम से दुकान आवंटन करना तय हुआ था। मगर निर्धारित तारीख में दुकान आवंटन की प्रक्रिया नहीं हाे पाई। अफसर अब 26 जनवरी बाद आवंटन प्रक्रिया करने की बात कह रहे हैं। मगर तारीख अब भी तय नहीं हुई है। 300 कराेड़ की नगर पालिका में पहले ही बजट का टाेटा है।

दुकान निर्माण काे लेकर अधिकारियाें ने भी हाथ खड़े कर दिए हैं। ऐसे में दुकानाें का आवंटन पथ विक्रेताओं से आने वाली राशि के भराेसे हैं। माैके पर दुकान निर्माण व अन्य कामाें की स्वीकृति मिल गई है, लेकिन बजट के अभाव में काम शुरू नहीं हाे पाया है। दुकान आवंटन के बाद मिलने वाली राशि से ही दुकानाें का निर्माण हाेगा।

मगर इससे पहले नगर पालिका के सामने यहां से अवैध पार्किंग हटाना सबसे बड़ी चुनाैती है। क्याेंकि अगर काेई पथ विक्रेता दुकान के 65 हजार रुपए दे रहा है ताे वह चाहेगा कि ऐसी काेई मुसीबत न आए। मगर अभी माैके पर स्थिति यह है कि यहां वाहन इस कदर खड़े है कि निकलने की जगह तक नहीं है। लाेडिंग वाहन, ट्रैक्सी, मिनी ट्रक से लेकर सभी तरह के वाहन यहां खड़े किए जा रहे हैं।

कार्ड अपडेशन के कारण नहीं हाे पाई आवंटन प्रकिया

11 जनवरी काे हुए परिषद के सम्मेलन में यह मुद्दा उठा था। इसमें 16 जनवरी तक सभी पार्षदाें से उनके वार्डाें से पथ विक्रेताओं के नाम मांगे गए थे। तब नेता प्रतिपक्ष अजय फकीरा ने कहा था कि पथ विक्रेताओं काे दुकान आवंटित करने से पहले पार्किंग हटाना जरूरी है। मगर पार्किंग हटाने काे लेकर अब तक काेई निर्णय नपा अधिकारियों की तरफ से नहीं लिया गया है।

अधिकारी इस भराेसे हैं कि भविष्य में यहां काम चलने पर स्वत: ही पार्किंग हट जाएगी। लेकिन ऐसा हाेता दिखाई नहीं दे रहा है। 21 जनवरी काे दुकान आवंटन नहीं हाेने का कारण पथ विक्रेताओं के कार्ड अपडेशन नहीं हाेना बताया जा रहा है। लेकिन हकीकत यही है कि माैके से जब तक पार्किंग नहीं हटेगी। पथ विक्रेता दुकान लेने में दिलचस्पी नहीं दिखाएंगे।

एक दुकान की कीमत 65 हजार रुपए, चार किश्ताें में देना हाेगी राशि

नगर पालिका 185 दुकानाें का निर्माण कर रही है। जिसका भूमिपूजन जून में ही हाे चुका है। एक दुकान की कीमत 65 हजार रुपए है। पथ विक्रेता काे पहली किश्त 20 हजार रुपए और बाकी तीन किश्त 15-15 हजार रुपए की देना हाेगी। प्रत्येक दुकान की साइज 6 बाय 6 वर्गफीट है। निर्माण स्थल पर लाेहे के एंगल से दुकानाें की साइज निर्धारित कर दी गई है। अब माैके पर शटर, पेवर आदि काम किया जाएगा। पथ विक्रेता से राशि मिलने के बाद काम शुरू किया जाएगा।

प्राप्त हाेने वाली राशि से करेंगे दुकान निर्माण

नगर पालिका के पास फंड का अभाव है। ऐसे में पथ विक्रेताओं से जाे राशि आएगी। उसी से दुकानाें का निर्माण किया जाएगा। कई पार्षदाें ने अपने वार्डाें से पथ विक्रेताओं के नाम नहीं दिए हैं। इसलिए 21 काे आवंटन प्रक्रिया नहीं हाे पाई। अब 26 जनवरी बाद प्रक्रिया करेंगे। चूंकि यहां पर बरसाें से वाहन पार्किंग हाे रही है। अब निर्माण कार्य हाे रहा है। ऐसे में वाहन चालक अपने-अपने हिसाब से अन्यत्र स्थान पर वाहन पार्क करें।

विजयकुमार शर्मा, सीएमओ, नगर पालिका, धार

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser