  At Night, The Authorities Warned To End The Fast, Met The Public Representative In The Morning, Then Discussed With The Collector

अनिश्चितकालीन उपवास का दूसरा दिन:रात में अधिकारियाें ने अनशन खत्म करने की चेतावनी दी, सुबह जनप्रतिनिधि मिले, फिर कलेक्टर से की चर्चा

बिड़वाल3 घंटे पहले
  • राजेंद्रसूरि बैंक की बिड़वाल शाखा में 100 से अधिक उपभाेक्ताओं के जमा 50 लाख रु. नहीं मिलने पर अनिश्चितकालीन उपवास का दूसरा दिन

राजेंद्रसूरि साख सहकारी बैंक के पीड़ित खाताधारकों ने जमा पूंजी दिलाने के लिए बुधवार से अनिश्चितकालीन उपवास शुरू किया। उपवास के दूसरे दिन भी कई खाताधारक शामिल हुए। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी कमल सिंह पटेल, पूर्व वन मंत्री व गंधवानी विधायक उमंग सिंगार सहित स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधियों ने भी पीड़िताें से मुलाकात कर जानकारी ली।

विधायक सिंघार ने कहा कि 3 नवंबर के बाद हम प्राथमिकता से कार्रवाई कराएंगे। जबकि कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पटेल ने कहा कि कमलनाथ सरकार बनी ताे हम जरूर कार्रवाई करेंगे। जनपद सदस्य ध्रुवनारायण सिंह बना ने मामले में कलेक्टर आलाेक कुमार सिंह से माेबाइल पर बात की। इसके पूर्व धरने के पहले दिन बुधवार रात कानवन थाना प्रभारी दिनेश चौहान ने उपवास स्थल गायत्री मंदिर परिसर में पहुंच कर सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता सोमेश्वर पाटीदार से चर्चा कर पूरी जानकारी ली।

नायब तहसीलदार रवि शर्मा ने भी पहुंच कर कहा कि धरना प्रदर्शन 10 नवंबर के बाद करें। अभी सभी काे यहां से उठाओं नहीं तो उठा ले जाएंगे। पाटीदार ने बताया शासन-प्रशासन जितनी सक्रियता उपवास समाप्त करवाने में कर रहा है अगर उतनी सक्रियता पीड़ितों की मांग को पूरी करने में दिखाए ताे बेहतर रहेगा। जमाकर्ताओं का पैसा फंसा हाेने से आर्थिक संकट का सामना करना पड़ रहा। शासन सरकारी खजाने से राशि दे या ऋण की जाे वसूली हो रही है उससे दे। पीड़ित जमाकर्ताओं को पैसा नहीं मिलेगा तब तक संघर्ष जारी रहेगा।

गाैरतलब है कि संस्था के राजगढ़ स्थित प्रधान कार्यालय समेत जिले की 9 शाखाओं में करीब 19 हजार खातेदार हैं, जिन्हें इस वित्तीय संकट के चलते कराेड़ाें की जमा राशि का भुगतान नहीं हो पा रहा हैं। 31 अगस्त 2019 काे सरदारपुर थाने में संचालक मंडल और बैंक कर्मचारियाें समेत 26 लाेगाें पर केस दर्ज हुआ था। इसके बावजूद अब तक राशि नहीं मिली।

मामला न्यायालय में विचाराधीन है

धरने पर बैठे लाेगाें से चर्चा कर कहा था कि उपवास को समाप्त कर दीजिए। संबंधित संचालक मंडल के खिलाफ पुलिस ने प्रकरण दर्ज कर चालान न्यायालय में पेश कर दिया है। जो न्यायालय में विचाराधीन है। उपवास करना कोई उचित नहीं है। धरना समाप्त करने की समझाइश दी थी।
-रवि शर्मा, नायब तहसीलदार, बदनावर

खेत में मजदूरी कर राशि जमा की थी, अब परेशान हाे रहे

बैंक की पीड़ित उपभाेक्ता कलाबाई ने बताया लोगों के खेत पर मजदूरी कर 3 लाख 40 हजार रु. जमा कराए थे। राशि नहीं मिलने से परेशान हाेना पड़ रहा। उपभाेक्ता बेबी खान ने बताया ठेले पर टाेस बेचकर घर खर्च के लिए 3 लाख 50 हजार रु. जमा कराए थे।

लेकिन ऐसा पता नहीं था कि जब राशि मिलने की बारी आएगी तब बैंक बंद हाे जाएगी।उपवास स्थल पर बिड़वाल के उपसरपंच उमेशचंद्र पंवार, जगदीश भैसोड्या, दिलीप पाटीदार कोद, अशोक बांठिया, गोपाल पाटीदार शेरगढ़, अशोक मांझी, महेंद्र कन्नौज, सुरेश भादविया, दिलीप रघुवंशी, महेश सोनगरा आदि माैजूद थे।

