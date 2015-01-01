पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयुर्वेद दिवस:आयुर्वेद प्रकृति के साथ हमारे सहजीवी संबंध की अभिव्यक्ति भी है : डाॅ. बारिया

धार11 मिनट पहले
इस वर्ष के आयुर्वेद दिवस का आयोजन कोविड-19 महामारी के प्रबंधन में आयुर्वेद की संभावित भूमिका पर केंद्रित है। आयोजन सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करते हुए हैं जिला आयुर्वेद चिकित्सालय मगजपुरा में जिला आयुष अधिकारी डाॅ. हंसा बारिया की उपस्थिति में 5वां राष्ट्रीय आयुर्वेद दिवस मनाया गया। सन् 2016 से प्रति वर्ष धन्वंतरि जयंती के दिन आयुर्वेद दिवस मनाया जा रहा है।

डां. बारिया ने कहा कि आयुष मंत्रालय ने 5वें आयुर्वेद दिवस को मनाने के लिए विभिन्न गतिविधियों को आयोजित करने का निर्णय लिया है। वर्तमान महामारी से संबंधित चिंताओं पर विशेष ध्यान दिया गया है कि आयुर्वेद रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता निर्माण में कैसे मदद कर सकता है। आयुर्वेद, मानवता की मूल स्वास्थ्य परंपरा, केवल एक चिकित्सा प्रणाली नहीं है, बल्कि प्रकृति के साथ हमारे सहजीवी संबंध की अभिव्यक्ति भी है। यह लिखित प्रमाणों के साथ स्वास्थ्य सेवा प्रणाली है, जिसमें बीमारी की रोकथाम और स्वास्थ्य को बढ़ावा देना, दोनों पर उचित ध्यान दिया जाता है। डाॅ. बारिया ने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य शरीर ही सबसे बड़ा धन है, हमारे प्राचीन काल से आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा पद्धति अपनाई जा रही है।

इसलिए धनतेरस के दिन मनाते हैं आयुर्वेद दिवस
जिला आयुर्वेद चिकित्सालय के आरएमओ डाॅ. आरसी मुवेल ने कहा आयुर्वेद दिवस, उत्सव और समारोह से अधिक व्यवसाय और समाज के लिए समर्पण का एक अवसर है। डॉ. मुवेल ने बताया कि भगवान धन्वंतरि आयुर्वेद के जनक माने जाते हैं। समुद्र मंथन में त्रयोदशी के दिन धन्वंतरि जी अवतरित हुए थे। इसलिए दीपावली से पहले धनतेरस के दिन धन्वंतरि जयंती मनाने का रिवाज है। इसी दिन आयुर्वेद का भी जन्म हुआ था। धन्वंतरि को भगवान विष्णु का रूप माना जाता है इनकी चार भुजाएं हैं जिनमें दो में शंख और चक्र धारण किए गए हैं।

