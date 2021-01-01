पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनसुनवाई:इलाज की राशि नहीं दी, वादे से मुकर गए बघेल; पूर्व मंत्री के काफिले से घायल हुए थे मजदूर

धार3 घंटे पहले
  • जनसुनवाई में कार्रवाई के लिए मजदूरों ने दिया आवेदन

पूर्व पर्यटन मंत्री सुरेंद्रसिंह हनी बघेल के काफिले द्वारा मजदूर काे टक्कर मारने का मुद्दा अब जनसुनवाई में पहुंचा गया है। मंगलवार काे पीड़ित ने जनसुनवाई में आवेदन देकर उचित न्याय की मांग की है। दाे महीने पहले भी पीड़ित ने एसपी काे आवेदन दिया था। मगर वहां से अब तक काेई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है। इस मामले में पूर्व मंत्री बघेल जवाब देने से बच रहे हैं। मंगलवार काे भी उनके माेबाइल नंबर 9425357942 पर संपर्क करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा लेकिन उन्हाेंने फाेन रिसीव नहीं किया। पीड़ित का कहना है कि बार-बार आवेदन देने के बावजूद कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है। इस बार कार्रवाई नहीं हुई ताे वे मामला काेर्ट में लगाएंगे।

आवेदक राजकुमार पिता माेहनलाल चाैधरी ने बताया कि 1 दिसंबर 2019 की रात 8.30 से 9 बजे के बीच जब पूर्व मंत्री सुरेंद्रसिंह बघेल (तब के पर्यटन मंत्री) का काफिला ग्राम पिपलखेड़ा से गुजर रहा था। तब राजकुमार अपने मित्र बाबूलाल पिता रामा के साथ मजदूरी कर बाइक से धार लाैट रहे थे। काफीले में शामिल वाहन क्रमांक एमपी- 02- 2600 ने राजकुमार की बाइक काे टक्कर मार दी थी। जिससे राजकुमार व बाबूलाल काे चाेट आई थी। राजकुमार के कंधे की हड्डी टूट गई थी।

जिसमें राॅड डली है व दाेनाें अंगुलियां फ्रेक्चर हुई हैं। बाबूलाल का सीधा हाथ फ्रेक्चर हुआ था। दाेनाें जिला अस्पताल ले जाया गया था। फिर पूर्व मंत्री के कहने पर दाेनाें काे मेवाड़ अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। इलाज के दाैरान पूर्व मंत्री ने राजकुमार से 10-10 लाख रु. का मुआवजा, सरकारी नाैकरी देने का वादा किया था। पूर्व मंत्री की बाताें में आकर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुए व्यक्तियाें ने उनके पक्ष में बयान दे दिए। मगर ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ। पीड़िताें ने बार-बार पूर्व मंत्री से संपर्क किया लेकिन सिर्फ आश्वासन के अलावा कुछ नहीं मिला।

राजकुमार ने बताया कि गंभीर चाेंट हाेने की वजह से उनका हाथ काम नहीं कर रहा है। जिससे वे काम भी नहीं कर पा रहे और उनकी आर्थिक स्थिति कमजाेर हाेने लगी है। इस वजह से वे अपने बच्चाें की स्कूल फीस तक जमा नहीं कर पाए।

