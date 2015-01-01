पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिणाम:भाजपा काे काेद से 1397 मतों की मिली लीड

कोद2 घंटे पहले
पिछले चुनाव के मुकाबले उपचुनाव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी दत्तीगांव को काेद से 70 वोट अधिक मिले। कोद में पोलिंग बूथ 116 से लगाकर 120 तक सपा के के प्रत्याशी ओम प्रकाश मालवीय को 32 मत, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी कमल सिंह पटेल को 1586 मत और भाजपा प्रत्याशी राजवर्धन सिंह दत्तीगांव को 2945 मत मिले। 46 मतदाताओं ने नोटा का इस्तेमाल किया।

यहां पर कांग्रेस और भाजपा में सीधी टक्कर थी। जबकि भाजपा काे 1396 मतों से लीड मिली। सुबह रुझान आते ही कार्यकर्ताओं ने जश्न मनाया। भाजपा कार्यालय, पंचायत प्रांगण, राजबाड़ा चौक, झंडा चौक, खेड़ापति हनुमान, बस स्टैंड, हटवाड़ा चौक आदि स्थानों पर कार्यकर्ताओं के आतिशबाजी कर मिठाई बांटी। गणेश मंदिर में ढोल बजवाया।

