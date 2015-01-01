पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासन सख्त:चालान कटने के बाद भी नहीं पहना भाजपा नेता ने मास्क, अफसरों से बहस करता रहा

धार37 मिनट पहले
  • आरोप- पारदर्शी कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही
  • भास्कर अपील- ये बात मास्क पहनकर भी हो सकती थी

बगैर मास्क वालाें के खिलाफ प्रशासन सख्त नजर आया। रविवार काे पुलिस, प्रशासन, नपा टीम ने शहर में घूमकर बिना मास्क वालाें पर कार्रवाई की ताे जरूरतमंदाें काे मास्क भी बांटे।

सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट विशाखा देशमुख, सीएसपी देवेंद्रसिंह धुर्वे, नाैगांव टीआई आनंद तिवारी अमले के साथ दाेपहर 12 से 2 बजे तक शहर में घूमे। माेहन टाॅकिज राेड पर बगैर मास्क के गुजर रहे भाजपा नेता राेमी अराेड़ा को सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट ने जुर्माना भरने काे कहा ताे भाजपा नेता बहस करने लगे।

बाेले- मैं 100 नहीं, एक हजार का जुर्माना भरने काे तैयार हूं। मगर आप भी फेयर काम कीजिए। मैं आपकाे बताता हूं कि कहां लाेग बिना मास्क के घूम रहे हैं, वहां कार्रवाई कीजिए। बहस देख सीएसपी भी पहुंच गए।

टीम भाजपा नेता पर दंडात्मक कार्रवाई कर माेहन टाॅकिज चाैराहा की तरफ बढ़ गई। पीछे-पीछे भाजपा नेता बिना मास्क लगाए पहुंच गए। प्रशासन की संयुक्त टीम ने एमजी राेड़ पर एक कपड़ा दुकान एक घंटे के लिए बंद की। दुकानाें में साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग के उल्लंघन पर सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट ने दुकान संचालकाें काे लताड़ा। पांच दल ने दिनभर में बिना मास्क वाले 35 लाेगाें पर कार्रवाई कर 13 हजार 600 रुपए का दंड वसूला है।

नौगांव टीआई के दो चेहरे

कार्रवाई के दाैरान नाैगांव टीआई आनंद तिवारी बिना मास्क के रहे। घाेड़ा चाैपाटी से माेहन टाॅकिज चाैराहा पहुंचने तक वे बिना मास्क के ही नजर आए। मीडिया ने जब उनके फाेटाे क्लिक किए तब माेहन टाॅकिज चाैराहा पर सीएसपी देवेंद्रसिंह धुर्वे ने उन्हें मास्क लगाने काे कहा, तब एक आरक्षक से कहकर उन्हाेंने अपनी गाड़ी से मास्क मंगवाकर पहना।

टीआई ने खुद मास्क नहीं पहना
टीआई ने खुद मास्क नहीं पहना

टीआई का मास्क नहीं पहनना कार्रवाई में पकड़ाए भाजपा नेता अराेड़ा काे भी खटका, उन्हाेंने भी अपने माेबाइल में उनकी फाेटाे क्लिक की। इसके बाद अगले चौराहे पर बगैर मास्क दिखे युवक से उठक-बैठक तक लगवा दी।

