हादसा:गणपति घाट उतरते समय ब्रेक फेल हुए, प्याज से भरे ट्राॅले में आग लगी

गुजरीएक घंटा पहले
शनिवार रात 8:30 बजे इंदौर की तरफ से धामनोद की ओर जा रहे प्याज से भरे ट्राॅला क्रमांक तीन 52 दी 3264 में आग लग गई। ट्राॅले के गणपति घाट उतरते समय ब्रेक फेल होने के कारण वाहन कंट्रोल करने में आग लग गई।

बताया जा रहा है कि ट्राले के ड्राइवर एवं कंडक्टर दोनों सुरक्षित गाड़ी से निकल गए। आग लगने का कारण वायरिंग में खराबी होने से बताया जा रहा है। काकड़दा पुलिस चौकी एसआई पदम सिंह स्टाफ सहित मौके पर पहुंचे। हादसा एबी रोड पर गणपति घाट से नीचे ग्राम बाकानेर में शंकर विष्णु ढाबे के सामने हुआ।

गणपति मंदिर के पुजारी महंत अछूत राम दास जी त्यागी ने बताया कि गणपति घाट में यह ट्राॅला बहुत तेज गति से घाट उतार रहा था । ट्राॅला चालक ब्रेक फेल होने के कारण गाड़ी को कंट्रोल करने की कोशिश कर रहा था। रात लगभग 9 बजे धामनोद से फायर ब्रिगेड मौके पर पहुंची किंतु आधा ट्राॅला जल चुका था।

