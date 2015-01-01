पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Dhar
  • By Filtering The Rage, The Dew Has Started To Freeze In The Crop, Due To The Cold Weather, The Rabi Crop Will Increase Height

माैसम:काेहरा छाने से फसलाें में जमने लगी है ओस, माैसम ठंडा हाेने से रबी फसल की बढ़ेगी हाइट

धार/खिलेड़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में 4 लाख 5 हजार हेक्टेयर में रबी की फसलें लगाई गई
  • इसमें मुख्य रूप से गेहूं 2.80 लाख हेक्टेयर में लगा है

नवंबर में सर्दी बढ़ना रबी सीजन की फसल के लिए लाभकारी माना जा रहा है, विशेषकर गेहूं फसल के लिए। मौसम में आए बदलाव से किसान राहत महसूस कर रहे हैं। सुबह और शाम ओस गिरने का सिलसिला भी शुरू हो गया है। रात के तापमान में आई गिरावट से सर्दी ने अपना असर दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। कृषि के जानकारों का कहना है कि माैसम ठंडा हाेने से यह फसल के लिए फायदेमंद है। जिले में अक्टूबर में ही किसानाें ने रबी की बाेवनी कर दी थी।

तापमान अधिक हाेने से दिन में पड़ने वाली गर्मी के चलते नमी बनाए रखने के लिए बार-बार सिंचाई करना पड़ रही थी। कृषि विभाग के अनुसार जिले में इस साल 4 लाख 5 हजार हेक्टेयर में रबी की फसल लगाई गई है। इसमें मुख्य रूप से गेहूं 2.80 लाख हेक्टेयर में लगा है। इसके बाद चना 80 हजार हेक्टेयर में है।

मटर 5 हजार 200 हेक्टेयर और मसूर 1 हजार हेक्टेयर में लगा है। इसके अलावा अलसी, सरसाे, गन्ना आदि भी फसलें लगी हैं। बाेवनी के एक माह बाद अब कोहरा छाने से रात व सुबह के तापमान में गिरावट आई है। इससे रबी फसल की हाइट बढ़ेगी। इसके पूर्व दिन व रात के तापमान में मामूली अंतर रहने से लगाई जा रही फसल का सही अंकुरण नहीं होकर हाइट नहीं बढ़ पा रही थी।

तापमान अधिक रहने के कारण कुछ किसानाें की फसल अंकुरण आने के बाद भी खराब हो रही थी। कोहरा छाने से रात व सुबह का तापमान गिरने से फसल का अंकुरण अच्छा होगा जिसका लाभ किसान को मिलेगा। दिन का तापमान लगभग अनुकूल रहने से किसी प्रकार के नुकसान की कोई संभावना नहीं है। लबरावदा के किसान नरेंद्र राठाैड़ व ताेरनाेद के किसान विष्णु रेवाटिया ने बताया इस तरह का मौसम इस समय खेती-किसानी के लिए फायदेमंद होता है। खासकर चना, गेहूं, मटर, आलू, टमाटर आदि की फसल को इस सर्दी से फायदा होगा।

गेहूं, चने की फसलों के लिए फायदेमंद हाेगी

ठंड बढ़ने से गेहूं, चने की फसलों के लिए फायदेमंद हाेगी। सोमवार की सुबह हल्के कोहरे के साथ ठिठुरन भरी ठंड ने सभी को कंपा दिया। रात भर से हल्के कोहरे से खेतों में लहलहाती गेहूं की फसल के नन्हे पौधों पर ओस की बूंदे जम गई। सुबह सूर्य की किरणों में वह मोतियों की तरह चमकने लगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें