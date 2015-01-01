पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म:रामचरित मानस के उपदेशों पर चलकर विश्व को एक सूत्र में बांधा जा सकता है : पंडित शर्मा

मांडूएक घंटा पहले
  • नीलकंठ महादेव मंदिर में अायाेजित रामचरित मानस एक कुंडीय यज्ञ के तीसरे दिन दिए प्रवचन

मांडू के नीलकंठ महादेव मंदिर पर नव दिवसीय रामचरित मानस एक कुंडीय यज्ञ का आयाेजन किया जा रहा है। तीसरे दिन शनिवार को साधु-संत व आचार्य पंडिताें की उपस्थिति में पूजन अर्चन कर यज्ञ शुरू किया। आरती महंत मोहनदास त्यागी और यज्ञाचार्य पं. शैलू शर्मा ने की। पं. शर्मा ने कहा रामचरित मानस एक आदर्श ग्रंथ है। इसके प्रत्येक पात्र आदर्श से परिपूर्ण हैं। इसके उपदेशों पर चलकर संपूर्ण विश्व को एक सूत्र में बांधा जा सकता है।

पं शर्मा ने इस ग्रंथ में संपूर्ण मानव समाज को एक दूसरे के प्रति क्या व्यवहार एवं आचरण करना चाहिए इसकी सीख मिलती है। भगवान की कृपा से दुर्लभ मनुष्य जीवन मिला है। जब कई जन्मों का पुण्य उदय होता है तो परमात्मा जीव को इस धरती पर मानव के रूप में भेजता है। लेकिन यहां आते ही वह अपने अस्तित्व को भूलकर माया में फंसकर कई प्रकार के दु:ख सहन करता है।

गर्भ में किए गए वादे को भी भूल जाता है। भरत चरित्र का प्रसंग सुनाते हुए पं. शर्मा ने कहा भरत चरित्र की महिमा का वर्णन तो ब्रह्मा, विष्णु, महेश यहां तक कि श्रीराम भी करने में असमर्थ थे। मैं कौन सी महिमा का वर्णन करूं, सिर्फ भरतजी के विषय में परिचय दे सकता हूं। उनके चरित्र का वर्णन करना सबके बस की बात नहीं।

माता कैकेई की कुटिलता बताते हुए कहा कि माता कैकेई ने विवाह से पूर्व ही राजा दशरथ से शर्त करा ली थी कि मेरे गर्भ से जन्म लेने वाला बालक ही राजा बनेगा। इस पर गुरुदेव वशिष्ठ, मंत्री सुमन्त, राजा दशरथ, माता कैकेई ने समझाैते पर हस्ताक्षर किए थे। ब्रह्मचारी गणेशदासजी, यज्ञ में बैठे मुख्य यजमान पवन-संगीता यादव, कमल-बिंदु मोदी, महेंद्र रीना निगवाल ने आहुतियां दी।

