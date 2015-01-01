पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  Dhar
  • Camp Was Conducted In Dengue Affected Village Reshamgara And 60 Villagers Were Examined, All Came Negative, Smoke From The Fogging Machine

सर्वे:डेंगू से प्रभावित गांव रेशमगारा में शिविर लगाकर 60 ग्रामीणाें की जांच की, सभी निगेटिव आए, फाॅगिंग मशीन से कराया धुआं

काेद4 घंटे पहले
  • काेद, रेशमगारा व जलाेदखेता में बड़ी संख्या में डेंगू के मरीज धार व अासपास के अस्पतालाें में करवा रहे उपचार

काेद व आसपास के क्षेत्र रेशमगारा, जलोदखेता में डेंगू बुखार से पीड़ित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। अब तक 100 से अधिक लाेग बीमार हुए हैं। जबकि कई लोग डेंगू बुखार से पीड़ित होकर अब स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। कई अभी भी डेंगू से पीड़ित हाेकर धार, बदनावर, इंदौर, रतलाम व उज्जैन के निजी अस्पतालाें में उपचार करा रहे हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पास मरीजाें का कोई आंकड़ा अब तक नहीं है।

साेमवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने ग्राम रेशमगारा में शिविर लगाया। इसमें 60 ग्रामीणाें की जांच कर स्लाइड बनाई। सभी निगेटिव आए। जांच में सर्दी-खांसी, बुखार के मरीजों की स्लाइड बनाई थी। गांव में फाॅगिंग मशीन से धुआं भी कराया गया। ग्रामीणाें काे भी सावधानी बरतने व बीमार मरीजाें की सूचना विभाग काे देने की समझाइश दी। ताकि समय रहते उपचार किया जा सके।

एक दिन पूर्व ही एसडीएम वीरेंद्र कटारे ने विभागीय टीम के साथ डेंगू से पीड़ित गांवाें का निरीक्षण कर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मैदानी अमले काे डेंगू प्रभावित गांवाें में चार दिन के अंतराल में धुआं करने, दवाई का छिड़काव करने सहित सतत सर्वे करने के निर्देश दिए थे। इसके बाद से टीम गांव पहुंची और कार्रवाई शुरू की। गाैरतलब है कि डेंगू बुखार से अब तक गांव में एक युवक और एक बालिका की माैत हाे चुकी है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग एलाईजा टेस्ट नहीं हाेने से इनकी माैत डेंगू से हाेना नहीं मान रहा है।

घर-घर किया सर्वे, गांव में फैल रही गंदगी
गांव में रविवार को डेंगू का मरीज पाए जाने के बाद मरीज का धार के निजी अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। दैनिक भास्कर ने सोमवार को खबर प्रकाशित हाेने के बाद आंबा कार्यकर्ता व स्वास्थ्य विभाग की एएनएम चित्रा ठाकुर ने गांव में घर-घर जाकर सर्वे किया।

एएनएम ठाकुर ने बताया सूचना मिलते ही गांव में सर्वे कर मरीजाें की सूची तैयार की है। विभागीय निर्देश पर दवाई का छिड़काव किया जाएगा। इधर डेंगू का मरीज मिलने के बाद भी पंचायत सफाई पर ध्यान नहीं दे रही। गांव की गलियों में नालियों का पानी सड़क पर बह रहा है। मेन मार्ग पर मंदिरों के पास, पंचायत व स्कूल के समीप, धार-आहू मार्ग वाली बस्ती वाले हैंडपंप के आसपास भी पानी जमा हो रहा है। जिससे बस्ती में मच्छरों का प्रकोप बढ़ गया।

