डैम की दीवार पर घूम रहे, कोई रोकने वाला नहीं:मौज-मस्ती में लापरवाही पन्हाल डैम पर पर्यटकों का जमावड़ा, जान की परवाह नहीं

पड़ियाल13 घंटे पहले
इन दिनाें डही तहसील के गांव पन्हाल का डैम पर्यटकाें के लिए अाकर्षण का केंद्र बना हुअा है। जल प्रपात का नजारा देखने एवं डैम से 30 फीट की ऊंचाई से गिरते पानी के नीचे नहाने एवं माैज मस्ती के लिए सैकड़ों पर्यटक यहां पहुंच रहे हैं। कोरोना काल में पर्यटक लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। न तो वे सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का ध्यान रख रहे हैं न ही उन्हें किसी खतरे का डर है। वे पानी में उतरकर मौज मस्ती कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में क्षेत्र में बारिश हो जाए और पानी अचानक से बढ़ जाए तो हादसे का अंदेशा है।

ऐसे पहुंच सकते हैं : पड़ियाल से डही 15 किमी एवं डही से करजवानी 8 किमी मार्ग तय करने के बाद पन्हाल गांव आता है। जहां से पूर्व की दिशा में एक पक्की सड़क से 3 किमी अंदर जाने पर इस जगह तक पहुंचा जा सकता है।

भास्कर अपील : सोशल डिस्टेंस रखें, मास्क का प्रयोग करें। अनजान जगह पर पानी में नहीं उतरे व मौज-मस्ती न करें।

