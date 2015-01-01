पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खनिज विभाग ने की कार्रवाई:बिना राॅयल्टी के रेत, गिट्टी परिवहन करने वाले 7 के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

धार
  • हाईकोर्ट के नए आदेश के बाद खनिज विभाग ने की कार्रवाई

अब तक अवैध रेत परिवहन, ओवरलोड, बिना रॉयल्टी रेत, गिट्टी, मुरम ले जाने के मामले में खनिज विभाग के प्रतिवेदन के बाद कलेक्टर खनिज शाखा द्वारा दंड आरोपित किया जाकर वाहन छूट जाता था। अब हाइकोर्ट के नए आदेशनुसार थाने में प्रकरण भी दर्ज होगा। आदेश मिलते ही थाने में शनिवार को कुल 7 वाहन चालक एवं वाहन मालिक के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज किए गए। ये सभी 1 जनवरी 2020 के बाद पकड़े गए थे।

खनिज निरीक्षक जगन सिंह भिड़े ने बताया मंदसौर के एक मामले में हाईकोर्ट ने अभी निर्णय दिया गया जिसके बाद सभी जगह कार्रवाई की जा रही है। निर्णय के अनुसार जो ट्रैक्टर, ट्रक, डंपर या अन्य वाहन बिना रॉयल्टी या अवैध खनन कर ओवरलोड रेत, मुरम, गिट्टी परिवहन करते हैं। यह एक तरह से खनिज की चोरी हाेकर शासन का नुकसान है। इन सभी के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज होना चाहिए। जिसके बाद साल में हुए मामलाें में थाने में प्रकरण दर्ज किए गए।

धामनोद थाने से मिली जानकारी अनुसार 1 फरवरी 2020 को लसनगांव से ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली में अवैध रेत खनन के मामले में ट्रैक्टर मालिक संजय पिता महादेव निवासी बिखरोन, चालक धर्मेंद्र पिता मुकुंद निवासी खड़कवाणी के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज किया। 13 फरवरी 20 को अवैध मुरम के मामले में डंपर मालिक फरहान कमर अली निवासी मोतीबाग सेंधवा, चालक राजकुमार बिरवार ग्राम जाखोलिया के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज किया।

23 मार्च 20 को अवैध ओवरलोड रेत के मामले में ट्रक -एमपी 09 एचएफ 3868 के मालिक ईश्वर गुन्नू जायसवाल नि. आजाद नगर एवं चालक जितेंद्र वर्मा सेगवाल बड़वानी के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज किया। 21 जनवरी 20 को बेगंदा से अवैध रेत मामले में हीरालाल प्रजापत एवं गणेश भावरे ग्राम बडवी तहसील महेश्वर के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज किया।

6 फरवरी 20 के अवैध गिट्टी मामले में डंपर-एमपी 04 जीए 4605 में सलीम खान निवासी भटीयान बुजुर्ग कसरावद के खिलाफ, 14 फरवरी 20 को डंपर में अवैध मुरम मामले में रवि सोरठाया निवासी बड़ोदरा गुजरात के खिलाफ तथा डंपर - एमपी 09 एचजे 8250 जो 11 फरवरी 20 को पकड़ा था इस मामले में रोशन पाटीदार एव चालक सचिन कलमे भानपुरा के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज किया।

