पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निजी स्कूलों को खोलने पर मंथन:पालकों से अनुमति पर ही मिलेगा बच्चाें काे स्कूल में प्रवेश

धारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • क्राइसेस मैनेजमेंट की बैठक में निर्णय, कोरोना गाइडलाइन का करना होगा पालन

स्कूल संचालकाें के आंदाेलन के बाद सरकार अब 10वीं व 12वीं की नियमित कक्षाएं लगने पर विचार कर रही है। बाेर्ड कक्षाएं लगाने काे लेकर सरकार द्वारा आदेश मिलने से पहले जिला स्तर पर भी मंथन शुरू हाे गया है। शुक्रवार काे क्राइसेस मैनेजमेंट की बैठक में स्कूल खाेले जाने से पहले की जाने वाली तैयारियों काे लेकर चर्चा की गई। बैठक में कलेक्टर, विधायक सहित क्राइसेस मैनेजमेंट के सदस्य माैजूद थे।

बैठक में यह तय हुआ कि काेराेना गाइडलाइन के पालन में ही कक्षाओं का संचालन किया जाएगा। इसमें विशेष यही रहेगा कि पालक की लिखित अनुमति मिलने के बाद ही बच्चे काे स्कूल में प्रवेश दिया जाएगा।

दाे भागाें में लगाएंगे कक्षाएं
बैठक में तय हुआ कि किसी कक्षा में ज्यादा बच्चे है ताे उसे भागाें में विभाजित किया जाएगा। यहां बच्चाें काे साेशल डिस्टेंस में बैठाया जाएगा। इसके अलावा मास्क अनिवार्यता, सैनिटाइजेशन, स्क्रीनिंग की व्यवस्था पूर्व की तरह यथावत रखी जाएगी। स्कूल की तरफ से भी मास्क की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। ताकि बच्चा अगर घर से मास्क लाना भूल गया ताे उसे मास्क उपलब्ध कराया जा सकें।

उपलब्धता के आधार पर लगाएंगे 9वीं और 11वीं की कक्षाएं
शासन स्तर पर कक्षा 9वीं और 11वीं की कक्षाएं हफ्ते में दाे दिन लगाने की तैयारी कर रहा है। जिले में 9वीं व 11वीं के मिलाकर 51 हजार के लगभग बच्चे हैं।

उत्कृष्ट स्कूल में बाेर्ड परीक्षाओं का काेर्स 60%से ऊपर
शहर के शासकीय स्कूल उत्कृष्ट स्कूल में 9वीं से 12वीं तक के बच्चाें की संख्या 1200 के लगभग है। प्राचार्य विजयकुमार मालवीय ने बताया कि कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं की ऑनलाइन क्लासेस जारी है। इसमें बच्चाें काे प्रतिदिन सामग्री भेजी जा रही है। साथ ही उनसे फीडबैक भी लिया जा रहा है। अब तक मिले फीडबैक में सामने आया है कि दाेनाें कक्षाओं का काेर्स 60 प्रतिशत के ऊपर चल रहा है। 10वीं में गणित और विज्ञान पर विशेष फाेकस किया जा रहा है। जबकि 12वीं में गणित, विज्ञान, काॅमर्स, फिजिक्स, केमेस्ट्री जैसे कठिन विषयाें पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जा रहा है।

काेविड गाइडलाइन के पालन में लगेंगे स्कूल
^क्राइसेस मैनेजमेंट की बैठक में कक्षाएं लगाने काे लेकर चर्चा हुई है। काेविड गाइडलाइन के पालन में ही कक्षाएं लगाई जाएगी। पालकाें की लिखित अनुमति मिलने के बाद ही बच्चे काे स्कूल में प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। हमारे स्तर पर स्कूल संचालन की पूरी तैयारी हाे चुकी है। स्कूलाें काे सैनिटाइजेशन, स्क्रीनिंग, मास्क की व्यवस्था करने संबंधी निर्देश दिए है। दाे भागाें में कक्षाएं लगाई जाएगी।
दिनेश दुबे, डीईओ, धार

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें