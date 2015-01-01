पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:सीएम ने सिंगल क्लिक से फसल बीमा का दिया था लाभ, किसानों के खाताें में जमा नहीं हुई राशि

धार4 घंटे पहले
  • जिले के 1 लाख 5161 किसानों को प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा 2019 की 195.47 करोड़ की राशि बंटना थी

सीएम ने 18 सितंबर काे उज्जैन से वन क्लिक के माध्यम से प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा 2019 की राशि किसानाें के खाताें में ट्रांसफर की थी। इसमें जिले के 1 लाख 5161 किसानाें काे लाभ मिलना था। जिला सहकारी बैंक के हजाराें खाताधारकाें काे दाे माह बाद भी यह राशि नहीं मिली।

राष्ट्रीयकृत बैंक में भी यही स्थिति बनी हुई है। बीमा कंपनी ने लिस्ट के हिसाब से जाे राशि खाताें में जारी की थी वह तकनीकी समस्या के चलते वापस हाे गई। इसके बाद बैंक काे राशि देकर जमा कराने की सहमति बनी थी परंतु उस हिसाब से राशि नहीं मिल रही। स्थानीय अफसराें व बीमा कंपनी के बीच तालमेल नहीं हाेने से यह समस्या बनी हुई है।

कलसाड़ा बुजुर्ग के किसान मुकेश मुकाती ने बताया पिताजी बालमुकुंद मुकाती के नाम से फसल बीमा के 16 हजार 16 रु. आना थे। अब तक 10 से 12 बार बैंक के चक्कर काटने के साथ ही स्टेटमेंट भी निकलवाया।

सहकारी विभाग के प्रशासक सहित बीमा कंपनी के प्रतिनिधियाें से चर्चा के बावजूद अब तक राशि नहीं मिली। बीमा कंपनी के स्टेट हेड राहुल गुप्ता कह रहे कि हम बैंक काे राशि दे चुके हैं। आप वहीं से पता करें। जबकि बैंक अधिकारी कह रहे हैं कि हमें काेई राशि नहीं मिली। जाे राशि मिली थी वह किसानाें के खाताें में जमा करा दी।

पिपल्या के किसान वली माेहम्मद और कनालव के मुंशी खान सहित कलसाड़ा बुजुर्ग के ही अरुण सत्यनारायण ने बताया दाे माह बाद भी राशि नहीं मिली। बैंक के चक्कर काटने के साथ कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल काे भी शिकायत की लेकिन अब तक काेई सुनवाई नहीं हुई। राष्ट्रीयकृत बैंक के खाताधारक ताेरनाेद के किसान शाेभाराम नंदा व कलसाड़ा के जगदीश ठाकुर काे भी राशि नहीं मिली।

चुनाव के चक्कर में भी देरी

बदनावर विधानसभा उप चुनाव के चलते जिले में आचार संहिता लगी थी। इस बीच शासकीय याेजनाओं का लाभ राेक दिया गया था। Wसे में जाे प्रक्रिया हाेना थी वह भी रुक गई। इसके बाद से इस कार्य में अफसराें की रूचि नहीं हाेने से बीमा कंपनी भी राशि देने में देरी कर रही।

बदनावर तहसील में 90 करोड़ 54 लाख की राशि 29 हजार 382 किसानाें काे दी। जो जिले के कुल बीमा वितरण राशि का 46 प्रतिशत है। खरीफ 2018 अंतर्गत 37 हजार 230 किसानाें को 52.29 करोड़ की राशि का भुगतान किया। वहां भी राशि नहीं मिलने के साथ कई किसानाें के नाम सूची में नहीं आने की समस्या बनी हुई है।

तकनीकी समस्या भी आ रही सामने

गाैरतलब है कि 18 सितंबर काे इफकाे टाेकिया बीमा कंपनी से किसानाें के खाताें में ट्रांजेक्शन हुआ था। एक किसान ने ताे अपना यूटीआर नंबर भी बताया। इसके अनुसार डीएमआर साॅफ्टवेयर में अपडेशन नहीं हाेने से खाते से राशि वापस हाे गई। डीएमआर खाते की लिस्ट के अनुसार कुछ राशि आने पर बैंक से सेविंग खाताें में जमा कराई। इसके बावजूद जिले के हजाराें किसान शेष हैं। किसान बैंक के चक्कर काटने के साथ बीमा कंपनी से संपर्क कर रहे हैं। जहां से संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं मिलने से परेशान हाे रहे।

राशि आई थी वह बांट दी

जैसा बैंक के जीएम ने बताया था कि पैसा बीमा कंपनी से नहीं आया। जितनी राशि आई थी वह किसानाें के खाताें में जमा करा दी है। तकनीकी समस्या के कारण जाे राशि वापस हुई थी उसके लिए बीमा कंपनी से लिखापढ़ी कर जमा कराई है। अफसराें से बात कर समस्या का निराकरण कराएंगे।

-परमानंद गाेडरिया, उपायुक्त, सहकारिता विभाग धार

अधिकारी फाेन नहीं उठा रहे
यह सही बात है कि बीमा कंपनी से राशि वितरण में देरी हाे रही। किसानाें के फाेन आ रहे हैं। प्रक्रिया में क्याें देरी हाे रही है यह जानने के लिए वरिष्ठ अधिकारियाें से संपर्क कर रहा हूं, वे नहीं उठा रहे।

-दिनेश प्रजापति, तत्कालीन जिला प्रतिनिधि बीमा कंपनी

