मांडू उत्सव को ना:कलेक्टर ने कहा - कोरोना में बजट का अभाव, भास्कर सवाल- फिर हनुवंतिया में जल महोत्सव क्यों?

सुनील तिवारी | मांडूएक घंटा पहले
मांडू उत्सव पर काेराेना की छाया पड़ती दिख रही है। वह भी ऐसी स्थिति में जब मांडू व अासपास के क्षेत्र में काेराेना संक्रमिताें की संख्या नगण्य है।

एक ओर प्रदेश सरकार खंडवा के हनुवंतिया में जल महाेत्सव कराने के लिए साधन-सुविधा झाेंक रही है, लेकिन मांडू में संक्रमण का हवाला देकर इसे लगभग ठंडे बस्ते में डाल दिया गया है। यहां हाेने वाले दस दिवसीय एडवेंचर और सांस्कृतिक आयाेजन में भाग लेने देशभर से लाेग आते हैं। काेराेना की मार झेल रहे मांडू का पर्यटक और हाेटल व्यवसाय पटरी पर लाैटने की उम्मीद थी।

गाैरतलब है कि 25 दिसंबर से 3 जनवरी तक यहां हाेने वाले आयाेजन की काेई तैयारी नहीं हाेने से मायूसी का माहाैल है। कोरोना को लेकर जो कारण बताया जा रहा है। उस तथ्य को स्वास्थ्य विभाग ही गलत साबित कर रहा है। नालछा बीएमओ डाॅ. चमनदीप अराेरा के अनुसार आठ महीने में मांडू में कोरोना के मात्र चार केस ही सामने आए हैं। इसमें पहला केस 23 सितंबर काे सामने आया था। इसी महीने में तीन अन्य केस मिले थे। सितंबर के बाद से काेई व्यक्ति संक्रमित नहीं मिला।

30 से 40 लाख रुपए का होता है कारोबार

पर्यटक नगरी मांडू प्रदेश ही नहीं बल्कि देश के प्रमुख पर्यटक स्थलाें में से एक है। यहां 300 से अधिक गाइड हैं तो 200 से अिधक होटलें भी। उत्सव में बाहर से कई व्यापारी यहां आते हैं। कुल मिलाकर मांडू की अर्थव्यवस्था को इस उत्सव से बूम मिलता है। उत्सव से 2 हजार से अिधक लोगों को प्रत्यक्ष और अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से रोजगार भी मिलता है। यहां उत्सव के दिनों में ही 30 से 40 लाख का काराेबार हो जाता है। ऐसे में आयोजन नहीं होने से उनकी रोजगार को धक्का लग रहा है।

सरकार बदली तो विचार भी बदल गए

कांग्रेस सरकार में पर्यटन मंत्री रहे सुरेंद्रसिंह हनी बघेल ने मांडू उत्सव को लेकर काफी दिलचस्पी दिखाई थी। पिछले साल ही उन्होंने घोषणा की थी कि अगला आयोजन 10 दिन का होगा लेकिन सरकार बदली तो मंत्री बदल गए। साथ ही कोरोना भी आ गया। ऐसे में आयोजन नहीं होने की स्थिति बन गई। बघेल की ये भी योजना थी कि 2020 में मांडू के 1827 घरों को एक जैसा सजाया जाएगा। लेकिन अब उत्सव भी नहीं हो रहा है।

सरकार की ओर से काेई कार्यक्रम नहीं आया

मांडू उत्सव काे लेकर अभी शासन की ओर से काेई कार्यक्रम नहीं आया है। साथ ही बजट की भी कमी है। ऐसे आयाेजन करने के लिए बड़ा फंड चाहिए। कोरोना भी ज्यादा है इसिलए अभी कोई योजना नहीं।

-आलाेक कुमार सिंह, कलेक्टर धार

