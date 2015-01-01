पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदनावर उपचुनाव:कांग्रेसियों ने टंकी पर चढ़कर सुनी मतगणना, दत्तीगांव की जीत तय हाेते ही थिरके भाजपाई

धार2 घंटे पहले
  • मतगणना स्थल के बाहर से भास्कर लाइव
  • दाेपहर बाद मतगणना स्थल पर इक्का- दुक्का कांग्रेसी नजर आए

सुबह 8.30 बजे राउंड शुरू हाे चुके थे। मतगणना स्थल पाॅलेटेक्निक काॅलेज के बाहर दाेनों प्रमुख पार्टियाें के कार्यकर्ता इकट्ठा हाे रहे थे। 10 बजे तक जैसे-जैसे भाजपा के पक्ष में परिणाम आ रहे थे, कार्यकर्ताओं की भीड़ बढ़ती जा रही थी। 15वें राउंड के बाद भाजपाईयाें ने जश्न मनाना शुरू कर दिया था। दूसरी तरफ पांचवें राउंड के बाद बढ़त का दावा करने वाले कांग्रेसियों के अरमान भी इस राउंड के बाद से ठंडे हाे गए। दाेपहर करीब 1 बजे तक मतगणना स्थ्ल पर इक्का-दुक्का कांग्रेसी ही नजर आए।

16वें राउंड की घाेषणा हाेते ही नगाड़े की थाप पर थिरके भाजपाई : वैसे ताे पहले राउंड से ही भाजपा आगे चल रही थी, लेकिन दाेपहर 1 बजे 16वें राउंड तक भाजपा के पक्ष में नतीजे आने के बाद कार्यकर्ताओं का उत्साह दाेगुना हाे गया। नगाड़े की थाप के साथ आतिशबाजी से परिसर गूंज उठा। पार्टी की जीत की खुशी में बदनावर के एक भाजपा नेता नगाड़े पर नाचने लग गए। इस दाैरान कार्यकर्ताओं ने आतिशबाजी भी की।

कार्यकर्ताओं में ऐसा उत्साह कि परिणाम जानने टंकी पर चढ़ गए कांग्रेसी

मतगणना स्थल के बाहर खड़े दाेनाें पार्टियाें के कार्यकर्ताओं में परिणाम सुनने का उत्साह नजर आया। पहले राउंड से ही कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी भाजपा प्रत्याशी से पीछे चल रहे थे। मगर जैसे-जैसे राउंड बढ़ रहे कार्यकर्ताओं में उत्साह बढ़ता नजर आ रहा था। स्थिति ऐसी भी बनी कि परिणाम सुनने के बाद कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता मतगणना स्थल के बाहर स्थित पानी की टंकी पर चढ़ गए।

चर्चित टाेटका: बदनावर के मुकेश ने बनाया पांच पाैधों का गुलदस्ता

भाजपा की जीत के लिए बदनावर के कार्यकर्ता मुकेश चाैहान का पाैधे का टाेटका चर्चित रहा। मुकेश ने कहा यो गुलदस्ता राजवर्धनसिंह की जीत के लिए तैयार किया है। इस गुलदस्ते में जाम, केला, गुलाब, जामुन, अशाेक के पाैधे थे। मुकेश के अनुसार दत्तीगांव की जीत पर ये गुलदस्ता उन्हें भेंट करेंगे। मुकेश ने यह गुलदस्ता अलसुबह 4 बजे उठकर तैयार किया है।

