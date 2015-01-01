पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:शासकीय चरनाेई भूमि पर पशु दाैड़ाने के दाैरान दाे पक्षाें में विवाद, 10 घायल

कालीबावड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • दाेनाें अाेर से जमकर चले पत्थर अाैर लट्ठ, 14 लाेगाें पर केस दर्ज

साेमवार को नजदीक के गांव साकलदा में दाे पक्षाें में जमीन विवाद में खूनी संघर्ष हाे गया। दोनों ओर से जमकर पत्थर और लट्ठ चलाए गए। पत्थरबाजी में दाेनाें ओर के मिलाकर 10 लाेग घायल हुए हैं। सूचना पर धरमपुरी पुलिस ने मौके से दोनों पक्षों को शांत किया। दाेनाें पक्षाें के 14 लोगों पर प्रकरण कायम किया गया है।

घटना कालीबावड़ी के पास की ग्रापं साकलदा में सुबह 9.30 बजे घटी। सोमवार को ग्रामीणाें ने यहां पढ़वा का पर्व मनाया। वे पशुओं को दाैड़ाने के लिए शासकीय चरनोई भूमि पर पहुंचे। चरनोई भूमि पर खेती करने की बात को लेकर ग्रामीणों और अतिक्रमणकारियाें के बीच विवाद हाे गया।

पत्थरबाजी में घायल लाेगाें काे सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र धरमपुरी में भर्ती कर कराया गया है। संजय, कर्षण, उमराव, बंसीलाल, मूलचंद ने बताया कि वर्षों पुरानी चरनोई भूमि पर हमारा पूरा गांव अपने पशुओं को चराता आ रहा है।

गत दो माह से ग्राम के ही गुलसिंह पिता बंशीलाल (45) निवासी साकलदा, गोपाल पिता बंशीलाल (32) ने अतिक्रमण कर फसल बोने की तैयारी कर ली। जमीन पर उगे पलास के पेड़ काट दिए थे। धरमपुरी थाने के बीट प्रभारी एएसआई अशोक शर्मा ने बताया कि दोनों ही पक्ष के सात-सात लाेगों पर धारा 151 व अन्य धाराओं में केस दर्ज कर हिरासत में लिया है। मामला एसडीएम के समक्ष प्रस्तुत करेंगे।

पूर्व में हो चुकी जमीन विवाद में हत्या : वर्ष 2009-10 में कालीबावड़ी के पास ग्रापं तारापुर के नरगांवपुरा गांव के पास चरनोई भूमि पर मालपुरा के कुछ लोगों द्वारा खेती करने को लेकर खूनी संघर्ष हुआ था मालपुरा के जगदीश की हत्या हो गई थी।

जांच कर कार्रवाई करेंगे

पूरे प्रकरण को दिखा रहा हूं। एक पक्ष उस जमीन को पट्टे की बता रहा है, ग्रामीण शासकीय चरनोई भूमि बता रहे हैं। कल तक पूरी जांच कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

-चन्द्रसिंह धारवे, तहसीलदार मनावर

पौधारोपण की योजना है

जमीन शासकीय चरनोई भूमि है। वहां ग्राम पंचायत पौधारोपण करने की योजना बना रही है ताकि किसी प्रकार का कोई विवाद ना हो।

-रामकुवर बाई, सरपंच, ग्राम पंचायत साकलदा

