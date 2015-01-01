पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना प्रदर्शन:बांध प्रभावितों ने उरी नदी पर दूसरे दिन भी दिया धरना, कलेक्टर के आश्वासन पर माने

धार/गंधवानी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर ने कहा मांगों का परीक्षण कराया जा रहा है, नियमानुसार जो लाभ होगा दिया जाएगा

बरखेड़ा बांध प्रभावितों का बांध स्थल के पास उरी नदी के किनारे पर दूसरे दिन गुरुवार काे भी धरना जारी रहा। नर्मदा बचाओ आंदोलन के वरिष्ठ कार्यकर्ता आलोक अग्रवाल ने कलेक्टर आलोक कुमार सिंह से बात की।

कलेक्टर सिंह ने उन्हें आश्वासन दिया कि अभी जमीन कब्जे की कोई करवाई नहीं की जाएगी। प्रभावितों को पुनर्वास के लाभ जल्द से जल्द दिए जाएंगे। इस विषय में वह 23 या 24 तारीख को एक बैठक भी करेंगे। कलेक्टर के इस आश्वासन के बाद प्रभावितों ने अपना धरना समाप्त कर दिया।

हालांकि संकल्प व्यक्त किया कि उनकाे मुआवजा और पुनर्वास के संपूर्ण अधिकार मिलने तक उनका संघर्ष जारी रहेगा। उच्च न्यायालय में अर्जी दायर : बरखेड़ा बांध प्रभावितों द्वारा उच्च न्यायालय की इंदौर खंडपीठ में लंबित दो याचिकाओं में गुरुवार काे विशेष अर्जी दायर की गई।

इन अर्जियों में बताया गया है कि बरखेड़ा बांध क्षेत्र में भू-अर्जन कानून 2013 का खुला उल्लंघन हो रहा है। मांग की गई है कि इस कानून के सभी प्रावधानों का कड़ाई से पालन कर सभी प्रभावितों को मुआवजा और पुनर्वास के सभी अधिकार दिए जाए। इसके बाद ही जमीन के कब्जे की अनुमति दी जाए।

मुआवजा व पुनर्वास के ये अधिकार बाकी हैं

धरना स्थल पर नबआ के आलोक अग्रवाल ने कहा हर विस्थापित परिवार को घर बनाने, रोजगार, परिवहन, पुनर्वास अनुदान आदि के लिए कुल लगभग 8 से 10 लाख रु. प्रति परिवार मिलेंगे। भू अर्जन कानून 2013 के अनुसार संपूर्ण राशि एक साथ दी जाएगी ताकि विस्थापित अन्यत्र अपनी जीविका स्थापित कर सके।

परीक्षण कराया जा रहा है

कलेक्टर आलाेक कुमार सिंह ने बताया मांगाें का परीक्षण कराया जा रहा है, जाे नियमानुसार हाेंगी उसका लाभ दिया जाएगा। मप्र शासन के निर्देशाें के तहत प्रक्रिया की जाएगी। लाेगाें की समस्याअाें काे दूर कर बांध भी पूर्ण कराएंगे।

