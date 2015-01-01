पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्व:दीपावली आज, प्रमुख बाजारों में उमड़े लोग पूजन सामग्री और लक्ष्मीजी के पाने खरीदे

धार2 घंटे पहले
शनिवार को दीप पर्व मनाया जाएगा। एक दिन पहले शुक्रवार काे शहर के प्रमुख बाजारों में खासी भीड़ रही। सजावट के सामान की जमकर बिक्री हुई। शहर के प्रमुख बाजाराें में लाेगाें की भीड़ दाेपहर से लेकर देर शाम तक बनी रही। पुलिस ने चार पहिया वाहनाें काे बाजार में प्रवेश करने पर प्रतिबंधित किया है, इसके बाद भी कई लाेग कार पहिया वाहन लेकर बाजार में घुस गए। पुलिस ने वाहनाें काे राेका और बाजार से बाहर किया। दाे पहिया वाहनाें से बार-बार जाम लगता रहा।

धानमंडी से आनंद चाैपाटी और यहां से राजवाड़ा वाला बाजार पूरी तरह से ग्राहकाें से भरा रहा। सजावट की सामग्री की दुकानें सड़क के दाेनाें ओर लगी हाेने से मार्ग से निकलने के लिए बहुत कम जगह ही बच पाई। जगह-जगह पुलिस का पाइंट लगा हुआ था। जाम लगने पर पुलिस हर थाेड़ी-थाेड़ी देर में यातायात सुचारू कर रही थी।

आनंद चाैपाटी पर पुलिस ने बैरिकेड्स लगाकर यातायात काे नियंत्रित किया। बाजार में गाेवर्धनपूजा के लिए गाेवंश काे सजाने की सामग्री की दुकानें बड़ी संख्या में शुक्रवार काे भी लगी रही। इसके अलावा लाेगाें ने लक्ष्मी पूजन के लिए कमल के फूल और झाडू भी खरीदी। शहर के आदर्श सड़क पर सेंट टेरेसा चाैराहे से घाेड़ा चाैपाटी और यहां से माेहन टाॅकिज चाैराहे तक भी लक्ष्मीजी के पाने, दीपक, फूल, फल, दीये और बाती की दुकानें सजी रही।

बाजार में भीड़ के बीच बहुत कम लाेगाें ने मास्क का प्रयाेग किया। यहां तक की साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग कहीं भी दिखाई नहीं दी। इधर सुबह सूर्याेदय से पहले जागकर लाेगाें ने उबटन से स्नान कर चाैदस पर्व मनाया। साथ ही महिलाओं और युवतियाें ने भी सजकर रूप चाैदस का पर्व मनाया। ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालिका भावना परमार ने बताया कि उनके यहां भी सुबह से सजने और फेशियल के लिए युवतियां और महिलाएं आती रहीं।

