धार में हादसा:नदी में नहाने गए दो भाइयों समेत तीन बच्चों की डूबने से मौत, खेत में काम रही महिला ने डूबते देखा तो बचाने के लिए चिल्लाई

धार33 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों की मदद से तीनों बच्चों के शव को बाहर निकाला।
  • ईद मिलादुन्नबी के त्याेहार पर तीनाें बच्चे सादलपुर मजार के दर्शन करने गए थे

सादलपुर के ग्राम केसूर में शुक्रवार को तीन बच्चों की नदी में डूबने से माैत हो गई। तीनों ही बच्चे ईद मिलादुन्नबी के त्याेहार पर सादलपुर में जल महल के नजदीक स्थित मजार के दर्शन करने के लिए गए थे। यहां पर वे बागेड़ी नदी में नहाने के लिए उतर गए। गहरे पानी में जाने से वे डूबने लगे। बच्चों को डूबते देख पास में ही खेत पर काम कर रही महिला ने उन्हें बचाने के लिए शोर मचाया। हालांकि, जब तक उन्हें बाहर निकाला जाता, उनकी सांसें टूट चुकी थी।

सादलपुर थाना प्रभारी विश्वदीप सिंह ने बताया कि अनस पिता भूरू शाह (12), अतीक पिता भूरू शाह (15) और सोयल पिता फकीर मोहम्मद नदी में नहाते समय डूब गए। तीनों काे ग्रामीणाें की मदद से बाहर निकालकर अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया, जहां डाॅक्टराें ने उन्हें मृत घाेषित कर दिया।

घटना शुक्रवार दाेपहर करीब 3 बजे की है। ईद मिलादुन्नबी के चलते तीनों बच्चे सादलपुर पहुंच गए थे। यहां नहाते समय वे डूब गए। घटना की जानकारी लगते ही केसूर और रामनगर काॅलाेनी के लोग नदी पर पहुंचे। जहां उन्हें बच्चाें के कपड़े मिले, लेकिन पानी से दाे काे ही निकाला गया था, तब ग्रामीणाें ने तीसरे काे भी ढूंढना शुरू किया। करीब डेढ़ घंटे बाद तीसरे बच्चे का शव निकाला गया।

खेत पर काम कर रही महिला ने देखा ताे चिल्लाई

नदी से 100 मीटर की दूरी पर एक महिला खेत में काम कर रही थी। इसी दाैरान उसने बच्चाें काे पानी में डूबते हुए देखा ताे वह बचाओ-बचाओ चिल्लाई। इससे ग्रामीणाें काे सूचना मिली। जब तक ग्रामीण नदी पर पहुंचते तब तक बच्चे पानी में डूब गए थे।

