पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पर्व:बच्चों और बुजुर्गाें के साथ मनाई दीपावली

धार2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • काेराेना के प्रति जागरूकता के लिए समझाइश दी, सैनिटाइजर व मास्क बांटे

शहर की डिसेंट स्पोर्ट्स एकेडमी के समाजसेवियों ने अध्यक्ष सचिन बाफना के साथ पीपलखेड़ा के अनाथ आश्रम पहुंचकर अनाथ और निराश्रित बच्चों को नए कपड़े व मिठाई वितरित की। उनके साथ दिवाली मनाई। चीजें पाकर बच्चे खुशी से झूम उठे।

सदस्यों के साथ पहुंचे बच्चों ने उन निराश्रित बच्चों के साथ पटाखे फोड़े और मिठाई खा कर खुशियां मनाई। इसके बाद संस्था ने नगर के वृद्ध आश्रम पहुंचकर बेसहारा बुजुर्गों को भी कपड़े पटाखे मिठाइयां बांटी। उनके साथ भी दीपावली मनाई इससे सभी वृद्धजन खुश दिखाई दिए। कोरोना काे देखते हुए संस्था ने दोनों जगहों पर सैनिटाइजर भेंट किया।

उपस्थित सभी को मास्क वितरित किए। लोगों को कोरोना के प्रति सजग रहने के लिए सोशल डिस्टेंस, मास्क एवं सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग करने की समझाइश दी। कपिल यादव, राहुल सुगंधि, अरुण यादव, नीलेश चौधरी, पुनीत अग्रवाल, प्रतीक निगम, जीतू यादव, राजेश डाबी, सौरभ सुराणा, मंथन बाफना, मिष्टी बाफना, मंगल योगी, अशोक जाधव, अजय योगी आदि उपस्थित थे। जानकारी संस्था के दीपेश बिंदल ने दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें