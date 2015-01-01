पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धार:सुबह बूंदाबांदी, तापमान बढ़ा लेकिन ठंड बरकरार

धार2 दिन पहले
  • एक-दो दिन में खुलेगा मौसम, 24 घंटे के दाैरान अधिकतम तापमान में 1 डिग्री की बढ़ाेतरी हुई

धार और जिले में रविवार काे भी मावठे का जाेर रहा। सुबह के समय बूंदाबांदी हुई। दिनभर बादलाें ने डेरा डाले रखा। इससे सूर्य के दर्शन नहीं हुए। हालांकि 24 घंटे के दाैरान अधिकतम तापमान में 1 डिग्री की बढ़ाेतरी दर्ज की गई।

लेकिन ठंड बरकरार रही। कृषि वैज्ञानिकाें का मानना है कि बारिश के पानी में नाइट्राेजन हाेता है जाे कि फसल के लिए लाभदायक माना जाता है। हालांकि नमी और बादलाें के हाेने से फसलाें में कीट और बीमारी लगने की आशंका जरूर है।

रविवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 22.4 और न्यूनतम 14.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। जबकि शनिवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 21.4 डिग्री था। इस प्रकार एक डिग्री की बढ़ाेतरी दर्ज की गई। कृषि व माैसम वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. केएस किराड़ के अनुसार एक-दो दिन बाद माैसम खुलने के आसार हैं।

अरब सागर में बने निम्न दाब का क्षेत्र हटते ही हमारे यहां भी मावठे जैसी स्थिति हट जाएगी। फिलहाल ग्रामीण अंचल में गेहूं, चना, मटर और मसूर की फसल खेताें में खड़ी है। इससे फली वाली फसलाें में कीड़ा लगने की आशंका रहती है। लेकिन माैसम खुल जाने से नुकसान नहीं हाेगा। इधर रविवार काे सुबह के समय धार के बाहरी क्षेत्र में काेहरा भी देखा गया।

