व्यवस्था:ईदमिलादुन्नबी आज : पुलिस ने 7 प्रमुख स्थानों पर बैरिकेडिंग की

धार3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 15 माेबाइल पार्टियां करेगी भ्रमण, सुबह अफसरों ने व्यवस्था देखी, शाम काे फ्लैग मार्च किया

काेराेना की वजह से शुक्रवार काे ईदमिलादुन्नबी पर शहर में जुलूस नहीं निकलेगा। पिछली बार ताजिया विसर्जन के समय बनी स्थिति से सबक लेते हुए प्रशासन इस बार पहले से ज्यादा अलर्ट है। पुलिस प्रशासन ने करीब सात स्थान चयन किए हैं। जहां विपरीत परिस्थिति बने की संभावना है। यहां पर बैरिकेडिंग की गई है।

इसके अलावा 25 फिक्स पाइंट व 15 माेबाइल पार्टियां तैयार की गई है जाे ईदमिलादुन्नबी की हर गतिविधि पर नजर रखेगी। विपरीत परिस्थिति से निपटने के लिए 100 जवानों का रिजर्व बल भी मंगवाया गया है।

बस स्टैंड से जुड़े रास्ताें में छाेटे वाहनाें पर रोक रहेगी

अधिकारियाें का कहना है कि बस स्टैंड से जुड़ी छाेटी गलियाें में छाेटे वाहनों का प्रवेश वर्जित रखा जाएगा। सीएसपी देवेंद्रसिंह धुर्वे ने बताया गुरुवार काे अधिकारियों ने मुस्लिम समाज के वरिष्ठाें से चर्चा कर एक बार पुन: शासन की गाइडलाइन से अवगत कराया है। भाजी बाजार, हटवाड़ा, इस्लामपुरा जैसे क्षेत्र जहां मसजिदें है वहां बैरिकेडिंग की गई है।

मसजिदों में करेंगे कुरान खानी का पाठ

शहर काजी वकार सादिक ने बताया सांकेतिक रूप से पर्व मनाया जाएगा। सुबह 7 से 10 बजे तक सभी मसजिदों में कुरान खानी का पाठ किया जाएगा। शहरकाजी ने भी समाजजनाें से अनुराेध किया है कि शासन के निर्देशों का पालन करें।

