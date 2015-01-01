पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महू-नीमच हाईवे:ओवरब्रिज के नीचे भरे पानी की बारिश बाद भी नहीं कराई निकासी, वाहन चालक रांग साइड से निकल रहे

घाटाबिल्लौदएक घंटा पहले
  घाटाबिल्लाैद में अाेवरब्रिज के नीचे चार माह से बनी हुई है समस्या, अधिकारी अनदेखी कर नहीं करवा रहे सुधार

घाटाबिल्लौद में महू-नीमच हाईवे पर बने फ्लायओवर के नीचे बारिश के पानी की अब तक निकासी नहीं कराई। इससे रोजाना करीब एक हजार वाहन चालकों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। धार से आने-जाने वाले वाहन चालक अधिक परेशान हो रहे हैं।

यहां आए दिन हादसे होते रहते हैं। पिछले चार माह से यहां समस्या बनी हुई है। एक महीने में करीब 6-7 हादसे हो चुके हैं। पिछले माह एमपीअारडीसी ने टाेल कंपनी से मुरम डलवाई थी लेकिन वह नाकाफी है। सड़क भी जगह-जगह उखड़ने से दिनभर गुजरने वाले वाहनाें से धूल उड़ने से समस्या बढ़ गई। ऐसे में हादसे का अंदेशा रहता है।

दरअसल धार से महू फोरलेन पर जाने वाले वाहनों को मेठवाड़ा टोल टैक्स से पहले पड़ने वाला पुल चढ़ना पड़ता है। पूरा पुल उतरकर घूमकर ब्रिज के नीचे आते हैं। यहां से महू की ओर टर्न लेते हैं। महू से जो वाहन आते हैं उनकाे ब्रिज के नीचे से आकर विपरीत दिशा में बेटमा की ओर जाना पड़ता है, पुल चढ़कर धार की ओर जाते हैं।

पुल के नीचे महू वाले मार्ग पर अधिक पानी भरने से वाहनों को एक लाइन में आना-जाता हाे रहा। पानी वाली लेन में कार और छोटे वाहन नहीं निकल पाते हैं। इसमें घाटाबिल्लौद से यदि कोई वाहन तेज गति में निकल रहा हो तो हादसे का अंदेशा रहता है। ब्रिज के नीचे से धार ओर वाले रास्ते को खोद दिया गया है। एक लेन पर पत्थर बिछा दिए। इस आेर से वाहन धार की ओर नहीं आ पाते हैं।

दावा किया था सुधार का, हकीकत में कुछ नहीं हुआ

इंडाेरामा टाेल कंपनी के मैनेजर ओकेश कुमार ने ब्रिज के नीचे जमा पानी काे जनरेटर लगाकर निकालने और पानी पूरी तरह से खत्म हाेने के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त सड़क की मरम्मत कराने का दावा किया था।

लेकिन बारिश बाद में भी सुधार शुरू नहीं किया गया। एमपीआरडीसी की सहायक प्रबंधक पूनम कछावा ने भी टाेल कंपनी की गलती मानते हुए शीघ्र सुधार का दावा किया था। सुधार ताे दूर की बात ब्रिज के नीचे जमा पानी भी नहीं निकाला गया।

सड़क भी जगह-जगह उखड़ने से दिनभर उड़ रहे हैं धूल के गुबार

इस ब्रिज पर पिछले साल भी हुई थी यही परेशानी
इस ब्रिज पर यह परेशानी गत कई सालाें से बन रही है। पानी भरने से वाहनों काे इसी तरह से घूमकर आना जाना पड़ता है।

हालांकि गत वर्ष पत्थर रखकर और गड्ढा खोदकर लेन बंद कर दी थी। हर साल यही स्थिति बनने के बावजूद अब तक काेई ठाेस निराकरण न ताे एमपीआरडीसी विभाग निकाल पाया है और नहीं टाेल कंपनी।

इस जर्जर सड़क का भी टाेल वसूला जा रहा है। घाटाबिल्लौद चौकी के चौराहे पर भी गड्ढे हो गए हैं। जहां से वाहन चालकों को वाहन निकालने में परेशानी आ रही। साथ ही हादसे का अंदेशा रहता है।

महू- नीमच हाईवे पर पेंचवर्क का काम भी बारिश बाद शुरू नहीं हाे पाया। इससे अब गड्ढे व धूल का सामना वाहन चालकाें काे करना पड़ रहा है। बारिश के समय जिम्मेदार बारिश बाद सुधार का दावा कर रहे थे।

