पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

धाेखाधड़ी मामला:जमीन मामले की धाेखाधड़ी की जांच में एक माह बाद भी स्थिति स्पष्ट नहीं

धारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसपी से पीड़ित बाेला- एफआईआर होने के बाद धमका रहे हैं आरोपी
  • मामला जगन्नाथपुरा की 20 बीघा कृषि भूमि का

जमीन मामले में चल रही जांच में एक महीने बाद भी स्थिति स्पष्ट नहीं हुई है। पीड़ित पुलिस के चक्कर काट रहा है। मामले में मनावर थाने में 15 लाेगाें के खिलाफ धाेखाधड़ी की एफआईआर दर्ज हाेने के बाद जांच सरदारपुर एसडीओपी ऐश्वर्य शास्त्री के पास है। महीनेभर बाद भी जांच में प्राेग्रेस नहीं हाेने से पीड़ित नीतेश पिता परसराम पाटीदार ने फिर एसपी काे आवेदन दिया है। पीड़ित का कहना है कि एफआईआर दर्ज हाेने के बावजूद आराेपियाें की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हाेने से वे बेखौफ घूम रहे हैं।

अब वे धमकाने भी लगे हैं। उन्हें जान का खतरा है। पीड़ित नीतेश ने 9 अक्टूबर काे एसपी काे पहला आवेदन दिया था। तब एसपी ने मामले की जांच सरदारपुर एसडीओपी काे साैंपने की बात कही थी। यह भी कहा था कि अनुबंध के अनुसार अगर विक्रेता रजिस्ट्री कराता है ताे ठीक, वरना वे काम शुरू कर सकते हैं। कुक्षी निवासी पाटीदार ने ग्राम जगन्नाथपुरा में 20 बीघा कृषि भूमि 18 लाख रु. प्रति बीघा के मान से 3 कराेड़ 60 लाख रु. में 22 अक्टूबर 2018 काे खरीदी थी।

जमीन विक्रेता माेहन पिता मंग्गाजी निवासी मनावर सहित परिवार के 15 सदस्य हैं। उन्हीं की माैजूदगी में अनुबंध हुआ था। दाे गवाहाें के समक्ष दस लाख रु. नीतेश ने विक्रेता काे दिए थे। बाकी राशि किस्तों में जमा करने की बात हुई थी। इसमें 1 कराेड़ 54 लाख 55 हजार रुपए वे विक्रेता काे दे चुके हैं। ये भी तय हुआ था कि 18 लाख रु. प्रति बीघा के हिसाब से रजिस्ट्री करना हाेगी। जाे विक्रेता ने नहीं की है।

जमीन की पावती गिरवी हाेने व अन्य लाेगाें काे भी जमीन बेचे जाने की बात सामने आने पर नीतेश ने 22 जून 2020 काे मनावर थाने में धाेखाधड़ी की एफआईआर कराई थी। पुलिस ने माेहन सहित राधेश्याम, राधिका, सचिन, मीनाक्षी, लक्ष्मी, जयंती, अर्चना, साक्षी, पिंकी, रीना, शिवम, सुमन, पुष्पा, सुमित्रा काे आराेपी बनाया था। मगर अब तक काेई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई।

मामले की जांच चल रही

मामले में सामने वाले पक्ष से दस्तावेज लिए हैं। अभी जांच चल रही है।’

-ऐश्वर्य शास्त्री, एसडीओपी, सरदारपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें