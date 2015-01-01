पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आबकारी विभाग की दबिश:आबकारी टीम फिर पहुंची सूरजपुरा एक लाख 86 हजार की शराब जब्त

धारएक घंटा पहले
तिरला ब्लाॅक के सूरजपुरा में आबकारी विभाग की टीम ने दाेबारा शुक्रवार काे दबिश दी। यहां से टीम ने 186500 रुपए की शराब जब्त की है। माैके से 1600 किलाे महुआ लहान और 65 लीटर कच्ची हाथ भट्टी मदिरा मिली। 34(1) के तीन प्रकरण और एक प्रकरण 34(2) में दर्ज किया गया।

कार्रवाई में एडीईओ राजेंद्र कनाशे, उपनिरीक्ष मनोज अग्रवाल और धार का स्टाफ उपस्थित रहा। इसी प्रकार कुक्षी वृत्त के ग्राम बलवानी के नलपुर फलिया में फरार आरोपी वाल सिंह पिता जुवान सिंह बामनिया के रहवासी मकान पर दबिश देकर 144 बल्क लीटर देशी शराब प्लेन तथा रॉयल सेलेक्ट व्हिस्की शराब जब्त की। धारा 34 (1)(क) 34(2) के तहत प्रकरण कायम किया।

संयुक्त सामग्री का अनुमानित मूल्य लगभग 63,750 रुपए है। कार्रवाई सहायक जिला आबकारी अधिकारी प्रशांत मंडलोई, उप निरीक्षक राज कुमार शुक्ला, आरक्षक पदमा बघेल, रतना अमलियार की टीम द्वारा की गई।

