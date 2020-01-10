पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जानलेवा लापरवाही:चेहरा खुला, ग्लब्ज भी नहीं, संक्रमित शवों का ऐसे ही संस्कार कर रहे नपा कर्मचारी

धार13 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में 26 मौतें, कुल 1907 संक्रमित, रोज बढ़ रहे पॉजिटिव मरीज, फिर भी हमारे कोरोना योद्धा ही कर रहे जानलेवा लापरवाही
  • जिला अस्पताल में नालछा के 65 वर्षीय व्यक्ति ने दम तोड़ा

जिले में कोरोना से होने वाली मौतों का सिलसिला जारी है। सोमवार को नालछा के 65 साल के व्यक्ति की कोरोना के कारण मौत हो गई, जबकि रविवार को भी एक व्यक्ति ने दम तोड़ा था। तमाम प्रयासों के बाद भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग मौतों पर रोक लगाने में सफल नहीं हो पा रहा है, जबकि डेथ रेट को रोकना ही विभाग के लिए बड़ी चुनौती है। इन सबके बीच संक्रमित शवों के अंतिम संस्कार में जानलेवा लापरवाही सामने आ रही है। नपा के कर्मचारी बगैर ग्लब्स और पूरी पीपीई किट के ही अंतिम संस्कार कर रहे हैं। ये लापरवाही खतरनाक साबित हो सकती है। नपा कर्मी ही सबसे पहले संक्रमितों के बीच पहुंचते हैं। जरूरी है कि अफसर इन्हें सुरक्षा के संसाधन उपलब्ध कराएं।

6 दिन में हार गए कोरोना से जंग
जानकारी के अनुसार नालछा के 65 साल के व्यक्ति को 15 सितम्बर को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। उनकी हालत को देखते हुए उन्हें आईसीयू में भर्ती किया गया था। 21 को सुबह 9 बजे उनकी मृत्यु हो गई। इधर, स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने धरमपुरी के 63 साल के व्यक्ति की कोरोना से मौत की पुष्टि की है। उन्हें बुखार आने पर धरमपुरी के फीवर क्लीनिक में दिखाया था। 14 को उनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। इसी दिन ऑक्सीजन लेवल कम होने पर उन्हें जिला अस्पताल के आईसीयू में भर्ती किया गया था। 15 को उनकी मृत्यु हो गई। जिला अस्पताल के बुलेटिन में अधिकृत रूप से 20 सितंबर तक 26 लोगों की मौत की पुष्टि की जा चुकी है।

जोखिम उठाकर कर रहे हैं अंतिम संस्कार
नगर पालिका धार के कर्मचारियों द्वारा कोविड से होने वालों मौतों के बाद शवों का अंतिम संस्कार किया जाता है लेकिन देखने में आ रहा है कि कर्मचारी जोखिम उठाकर यह कार्य कर रहे हैं। न तो उन्हें पूरी पीपीई किट दी जा रही है और न ही अन्य किसी प्रकार की सुरक्षा।

मात्र एक मास्क लगाकर और एप्रिन जैसी किट पहन का बिना ग्लब्ज के ही अंतिम संस्कार कर रहे हैं, जो कि बहुत जोखिमभरा साबित हो सकता है। सोमवार को दो लोगों का अंतिम संस्कार प्रोटोकॉल के तहत धार में किया गया। नालछा के 65 साल के बुजुर्ग और मेठवाड़ा टोल के आंध्र प्रदेश निवासी व्यक्ति का रविवार को निधन हुआ था, सोमवार को उनके परिजन आए। इसलिए सोमवार को अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।

ये होती है पूरी पीपीई किट
पीपीई किट सिर से लेकर पैरों तक पहनना पड़ती है। इसमें किसी भी प्रकार से संक्रमण प्रवेश नहीं करता। क्योंकि हवा भी अंदर नहीं जाती। सिर पर कैप, हाथों में गलब्ज, आंखों पर मुंह तक ढंका सफेद चश्मा पहनना गाइड लाइन में दिया है।

बिना पूरी पीपीई किट के अंतिम संस्कार करना संभव नहीं
बिना पूरी पीपीई किट के अंतिम संस्कार करना संभव नहीं है। फिर भी मैं प्रभारी से जानकारी ले रहा हूं। कर्मचारियों से भी बात करूंगा। स्वास्थ्य विभाग को भी अवगत कराया जाएगा।
विजय कुमार शर्मा, सीएमओ धार

