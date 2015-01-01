पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तेंदुए की दहशत:फसल को पानी देने लट्‌ठ, धारिया लेकर खेत पर जा रहे हैं किसान

तिरला/धारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 10 गांवों में तेंदुए की दहशत

तिरला ब्लाॅक के सुल्तानपुर और आसपास के गांवाें में तेंदुए की दहशत से ग्रामीणाें ने रात में खेत पर सिंचाई के लिए जाना बंद कर दिया है। जाे लाेग जान का जाेखिम उठाकर जा रहे हैं वे सुरक्षा के लिए अपने साथ धारिया, लठ आदि हथियार लेकर जाते हैं।

इन दिनाें खेताें में गेहूं और चने की फसल में सिंचाई चल रही है। रात में सिंचाई के लिए मात्र चार घंटे ही बिजली मिलती है। 20 बीघा वाले खेत में दस घंटे सिंचाई की आवश्यकता हाेती है। ऐसे में किसानाें के सामने नई समस्या आ गई है। किसानाें का कहना है जल्द निराकरण नहीं हुआ ताे उत्पादन प्रभावित हाेगा।

ग्राम सुल्तानपुर में विगत एक पखवाड़े से तेंदुए की हलचल देखी जा रही है। आसपास के मजरे कुंडीखेड़ा, नयापुरा, सेमलीपुरा, नीम फलिया, जलाेखिया, खारचा चूनाभट्टी, सुल्तानपुर, खाेखडिया माल, आंबापुरा, तिरला में मजदूर रात के समय खेताें में जाने काे तैयार नहीं हैं।

बूंदीखेड़ा-नयापुरा में शुक्रवार-शनिवार की रात में तेंदुए को दो बार देखा गया। यहां एक कुत्ते को खा गया। लोगों का कहना है की जंगल में मादा तेंदुआ भी सुल्तानपुर क्षेत्र में शावकाें के भोजन के लिए कुत्ते-बिल्लियों के शिकार में इधर-उधर घूम रही है।

नयापुरा के दयाराम मांगीलाल, मुकेश अमर सिंह, भगत मुन्नालाल, जलोदिया के बबलू बहादुर, बने सिंह किसानों ने बताया कि रात को गांव में लोग चौकन्ना रहते हैं। सुल्तानपुर के ग्रामीण भी पूरी सतर्कता से रात को खेतों पर आना-जाना कर रहे हैं, क्योंकि रात को भी खेत पर जाना जरूरी है। अगर रात को मोटर बंद रखेंगे ताे किसानों को ज्यादा नुकसान हो जाएगा। इसलिए मजबूरी में जान जोखिम में डालकर गेहूं को पानी डालने जाते हैं।

कहां-कहां दिखा था तेंदुआ

  • सुल्तानपुर के पास में गनियारा गांव में दस दिन पहले तेंदुअा 6 साल की बालिका काे उठा ले गया था, जिससे उसकी माैत हाे गई थी।
  • नयापुरा में बुधवार-गुरुवार की रात में कुत्ते का शिकार किया था।
  • तिरला के पास फाेरलेन से लगे खेत में लकड़बग्घे के पगमार्क दिखे हैं।
  • सुल्तानपुर में भी दाे दिन पहले मादा तेंदुआ अपने दाे शावकाें के साथ देखी गई थी।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें