हाेल्ड पर प्रक्रिया:मछली पालन का प्रस्ताव नामंजूर, 500 परिवाराें के सामने राेजी-रोटी का संकट

धार2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • धरना के बाद पीआईसी बैठक में भी नहीं हुआ मछली पालन पर निर्णय

नगर पालिका परिषद में मछली पालन के लिए पट्टा नवीनीकरण का प्रस्ताव नामंजूर हाेने के बाद मांझी समाज के 500 परिवाराें के सामने राेजी-राेजी का संकट आ गया है। नपा ने मत्स्य विभाग काे दिए पत्र में प्रस्ताव खारिज करने का हवाला दिया है। लेकिन इसके उलट नपा के 30 में से 20 पार्षदाें ने मांझी समाज काे दिए पत्र में समर्थन दे दिया है। फिलहाल प्रक्रिया हाेल्ड पर है। इसे लेकर मांझी समाज ने 27 जनवरी काे ही धरना दिया था।

मामले में नपा अधिकारियाें ने प्रदर्शन के अगले दिन मत्स्य विभाग काे लिखे पत्र में पूरी बात परिषद पर ढाेल दी। परिषद के निर्णय के हवाले से लिखे गए पत्र में कहा गया कि पट्टे की अवधि ज्यादा है। मांझी समाज की मत्स्याेद्याेग सहकारी संस्था द्वारा दी जाने वाली सालाना राशि 25 हजार रुपए कम है। इसलिए परिषद ने यह प्रस्ताव नामंजूर कर दिया है। ऐसा पत्र मिलने के बाद अब मत्स्य विभाग आगे का निर्णय नहीं ले पा रहा है। पूरी प्रक्रिया हाेल्ड आई गई।

काेई कर्ज लेकर ताे काेई मजदूरी कर चला रहा परिवार
मामला मांझी समाज के 500 परिवाराें से जुड़ा है। 30 जून 2020 काे पट्टे की दस सालाना अवधि समाप्त हाे गई थी। तब से अब तक यह प्रक्रिया हाेल्ड पर है। पट्टा नवीनीकरण नहीं हाेने से समाज के लाेग मुंज सागर तालाब किनारे मछली पालन का व्यवसाय नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। एकता नगर निवासी मनुशरण बताते हैं कि वे करीब 15 से 20 सालाें से मछली पालन के व्यवसाय से जुड़े हैं। 6 महीने से व्यवसाय ठप्प है। दूसरे बड़े व्यापारियाें से मछली खरीदकर बेचना पड़ रही है। इसी क्षेत्र के नारायण शरण सहित उनके बेटे विक्कीशरण व भगवानसिंह इसी व्यवसाय से जुड़े हैं। फिलहाल व्यापार ठप्प हाेने से उनके बेटे हम्माली कर रहे हैं। उन्हाेंने 30 रु. राेज किराए पर ठेलागाड़ी भी ली है। धाेलाकुआं निवासी हरचंद बताते हैं कि काम बंद हाेने से लाेन की किस्त जमा नहीं कर पाए। आर्थिक स्थिति इतनी गड़बड़ा गई है कि बच्चाें काे स्कूल तक नहीं भेजा रहे हैं।

30 में से 20 पार्षदाें ने दिए सहमति पत्र : मत्स्याेउद्याेग सहकारी संस्था के अध्यक्ष दुर्गासिंह कदम ने बताया कि पट्टा नवीनीकरण की अवधि समाप्त हाेने के बाद कई बार आवेदन किए। मगर आश्वासन के अलावा कुछ नहीं मिला। अब भी 30 में से 20 पार्षदाें ने पट्टा नवीनीकरण के लिए सहमति पत्र दिए हैं, लेकिन फिर भी प्रक्रिया पूर्ण नहीं हाे रही है। मामले में पीआईसी में शामिल एक पार्षद का कहना है कि वे अगली परिषद की बैठक में यह मुद्दा उठाएंगे।

ऐसे हाे सकता है समाधान
मत्स्य विभाग के सहायक संचालक टीएस चाैहान का कहना है कि नपा की तरफ से आए पत्र में लिखा गया है कि राशि कम है और अवधि ज्यादा है। इसलिए आगामी प्रक्रिया नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। समाज के लाेग मछली पालन कर रहे हैं। उन्हें पट्टे का अधिकार मिलना चाहिए। नगर पालिका दाेबारा प्रस्ताव बनाकर दे। हम कलेक्टर काे प्रस्ताव देंगे। इस आधार पर कलेक्टर पट्टा नवीनीकरण की प्रक्रिया कर सकते हैं।

मत्स्य विभाग काे पत्र लिख दिया है
^मछली पालन का प्रस्ताव परिषद पूर्व में नामंजूर कर चुकी है। इसमें उन्हाेंने पट्टा अवधि ज्यादा हाेने व सालाना राशि ज्यादा हाेने का हवाला दिया। इसलिए 28 जनवरी काे हमने मत्स्य विभाग काे पत्र में यही बात कही है।
विजयकुमार शर्मा, सीएमओं, धार
हमें पट्‌टा देने का अधिकार है
^पट्टा देने का अधिकार हमें है। नगर पालिका प्रस्ताव बनाकर मत्स्य विभाग काे दे। मत्स्य विभाग वह प्रस्ताव हमें देगा। इसके बाद हम पट्टा नवीनीकरण की प्रक्रिया कर सकेंगे।
आलाेककुमारसिंह, कलेक्टर, धार

