पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Dhar
  • Former Minister Umang Singhar Said That The Allegation Is Not True, Scindia Had Offered 50 Crores More For The Post Of Minister

उपचुनाव:पूर्व मंत्री उमंग सिंघार ने कहा आरोप नहीं सच्चाई है सिंधिया ने 50 करोड़ और मंत्री पद का दिया था ऑफर

धार31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कांग्रेस नेता उमंग सिंघार
  • धार में कांग्रेस नेता ने कहा जिस तरह भाजपा खरीद-फरोख्त कर रही है, इसलिए करना पड़ रहा खुलासा

कांग्रेस सरकार में वन विभाग के मंत्री रहे उमंग सिंघार ने शनिवार दोपहर को खुलासा किया कि ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने मुझे 50 करोड़ और मंत्री पद का ऑफर दिया था। उन्होंने कहा यह कोई आरोप नहीं बल्कि सच्चाई है। जिस तरह से भाजपा खरीद-फरोख्त कर रही है, इसलिए यह खुलासा करना पड़ रहा है। पूर्व मंत्री सिंघार ने कहा कि मैं हमेशा सच्चाई के साथ रहता हूं। इस समय जिस प्रकार से चुनाव हो रहे है और भाजपा पर जिस तरह के आरोप लग रहे है, उससे वह प्लान बी पर आ गई है। अरविंद भदौरिया कभी केदार डावर के पास जा रहे है तो कभी लौधी के पास जा रहे है। इन्हें जनता से कोई मतलब नहीं रह गया है। पूर्व मंत्री सिंघार ने कहा कि मुझे सिंधिया ने कहा था कि भाजपा से मेरी बात हो गई है, तुम आ जाओ लेकिन मैंने कहा कि आपके और मेरे रास्ते अलग-अलग है। पूर्व मंत्री ने कहा कि सिंधिया का किला ढहने की कगार पर है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रधानमंत्री बोले- पुलवामा हमले में वीर बेटों के जाने से देश दुखी था, तब कुछ लोग दुख में शामिल नहीं थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी अनुभवी तथा धार्मिक प्रवृत्ति के व्यक्ति से मुलाकात आपकी विचारधारा में भी सकारात्मक परिवर्तन लाएगी। तथा जीवन से जुड़े प्रत्येक कार्य को करने का बेहतरीन नजरिया प्राप्त होगा। आर्थिक स्थिति म...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें