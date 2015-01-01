पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेदर अपडेट:दिन में गर्मी, रातें हाे रही हैं ठंडी, न्यूनतम पारा 140 पर पहुंचा

धार32 मिनट पहले
हालांकि अक्टूबर में ठंड ने दस्तक नहीं दी थी, लेकिन नवंबर में ठंड की रफ्तार धीरे-धीरे तेज हाेने लगी है। हालांकि गत तीन दिन में माैसम ने एक बार फिर पलटी मार दी है। दिन के समय ताे गर्मी महसूस की जा रही है, लेकिन रात और सुबह के समय जरूर ठंड महसूस हाे रही है। इधर अधिकतम तापमान में गत तीन दिन से 31 डिग्री पर बना हुआ है, जबकि रात का तापमान 14 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया है।

इससे रात के समय में ठंड महसूस की जा रही है। दिन में धूप का तीखापन फिर बढ़ गया है। माैसम वैज्ञानिकाें का कहना है कि उत्तरी क्षेत्र में धान की नरवाई बड़े पैमाने पर जलाने से वातावरण में गर्मी घुल रही है। इससे दिन के समय में गर्मी लग रही है। जिले में अक्टूबर में ही किसानाें ने रबी की बाेवनी कर दी थी। तापमान अधिक हाेने से दिन में पड़ने वाली गर्मी के चलते नमी बनाए रखने के लिए बार-बार सिंचाई करना पड़ रही थी।

हालांकि रात में ठंड बढ़ने से गेहूं, चना, मटर की फसल काे लाभ हाेने की उम्मीद है। जिले में 4 लाख 5 हजार हेक्टेयर में रबी की फसलें लगाई गई, इसमें मुख्य रूप से गेहूं 2.80 लाख हेक्टेयर में लगाया है। शनिवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 31 और न्यूनतम 14 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। तापमान 31 डिग्री से अधिक हाेने से दिन में भी गर्मी महसूस की जा रही थी।

तिरला के किसान महेश पाटीदार का कहना है कि फिलहाल कई किसान गेहूं, चने की बाेवनी में लगे हैं। लेकिन जिन्हाेंने बाेवनी कर ली है उनकी फसल में ठंड से बढ़वार अच्छी हाेने के साथ ही दाना भी अच्छा बैठेगा। माैसम व कृषि वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. केएस किराड़ का कहना है कि फसलाें के लिए दिन में 25 और रात में 15 डिग्री वाला माैसम अच्छा माना जाता है। आलू, टमाटर, गाेभी, बैंगन, मूली और अन्य सब्जियाें के लिए अनुकूल है।

