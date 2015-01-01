पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:हाईवे हुआ जर्जर, रहवासी धूल व वाहन चालक जाम से परेशान

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • पुराने इंदौर-अहमदाबाद हाईवे का मामला

आदर्श सड़क बनने की राह देख रहे पुराने इंदौर-अहमदाबाद हाईवे के रहवासी वर्तमान सड़क की जर्जर हालत के कारण प्रतिदिन धूल उड़ने से परेशान हैं। सड़क तो नहीं बनी किंतु इसमें इतने गड्ढे हो गए हैं कि गिनना भी मुश्किल हैं। सड़क कम एवं गड्ढ़े अधिक होने से बसों के पहियों से उड़ती धूल के कारण रहवासी परेशान हैं।

गड्‌ढों के कारण इस मार्ग पर दिन में कई मर्तबा जाम लग रहा है। सड़क खराब होना एक कारण तो है ही दूसरा कारण दुकानदारों द्वारा दुकानों के बाहर 30 से 40 फीट तक सामग्री फैलाकर रखना है। सड़क के दोेनों तरफ बड़ी संख्या में टेम्पो, ट्रैक्टर एवं अन्य वाहन खड़े किए जा रहे हैं। इससे दिनभर नागरिक जाम में फंस रहे हैं। पुलिस एवं नगर परिषद इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। गुरुवार को भी दोपहर में कई बार जाम की स्थिति बनी।

